  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for July 9 | 2025 WNBA season

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for July 9 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 10, 2025 00:54 GMT
WNBA: MAY 29 Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
The Dallas Wings and the Chicago Sky battled on Wednesday (Image source: Getty)

The Dallas Wings and the Chicago Sky battled on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Ad

Coming into the game, both teams aim to return to the winning column. The Wings (6-14) hope to avoid a second straight defeat, while the Sky (5-13) look to snap a two-game losing skid.

Chicago is in the second game of a back-to-back. They lost 81-79 to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Michaela Onyenwere53011101-21-12-22
Angel Reese64000003-60-00-2-2
Elizabeth Williams44410001-40-02-217
Ariel Atkins22101101-30-10-0-4
Rachel Banham40200001-31-31-14
Rebecca Allen121310014-52-32-24
Kamilla Cardoso71220113-40-01-21
Kia Nurse32110101-21-20-014
Hailey Van Lith21010001-30-10-04
Moriah JeffersonDNP----------
Courtney VanderslootDNP----------
Maddy WestbeldDNP----------
Ad

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aziaha James43211102-100-30-0-14
Luisa Geiselsöder05110100-00-00-0-6
Li Yueru76000113-41-20-0-9
JJ Quinerly71320002-80-33-3-5
Paige Bueckers82100004-110-00-0-4
Haley Jones40011002-20-00-0-1
Myisha Hines-Allen53310002-51-20-0-2
Teaira McCowan21010101-10-00-01
DiJonai CarringtonDNP----------
Tyasha HarrisDNP----------
Arike OgunbowaleDNP----------
Maddy SiegristDNP----------
Ad

Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings game summary

The Chicago Sky had a 19-18 lead over the Dallas Wings at the end of the back-and-forth opening quarter. Chicago outscored Dallas 26-19 in the second period to take a 45-37 lead into the halftime break.

Rebecca Allen led the Sky in the first half with 12 points on 4-for-5, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range off the bench. Kamilla Cardoso added seven points on 3-for-4, while Angel Reese had six points and four rebounds.

Ad

Paige Bueckers led the Wings with eight points in the first half. Li Yueru and JJ Quinerly added seven points apiece.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications