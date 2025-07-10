Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for July 9 | 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings and the Chicago Sky battled on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Coming into the game, both teams aim to return to the winning column. The Wings (6-14) hope to avoid a second straight defeat, while the Sky (5-13) look to snap a two-game losing skid.

Chicago is in the second game of a back-to-back. They lost 81-79 to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Michaela Onyenwer e 5 3 0 1 1 1 0 1-2 1-1 2-2 2 Angel Reese 6 4 0 0 0 0 0 3-6 0-0 0-2 -2 Elizabeth Williams 4 4 4 1 0 0 0 1-4 0-0 2-2 17 Ariel Atkins 2 2 1 0 1 1 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -4 Rachel Banham 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-3 1-1 4 Rebecca Allen 12 1 3 1 0 0 1 4-5 2-3 2-2 4 Kamilla Cardoso 7 1 2 2 0 1 1 3-4 0-0 1-2 1 Kia Nurse 3 2 1 1 0 1 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 14 Hailey Van Lith 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 4 Moriah Jefferson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Courtney Vandersloot DNP - - - - - - - - - - Maddy Westbeld DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aziaha James 4 3 2 1 1 1 0 2-10 0-3 0-0 -14 Luisa Geiselsöder 0 5 1 1 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Li Yueru 7 6 0 0 0 1 1 3-4 1-2 0-0 -9 JJ Quinerly 7 1 3 2 0 0 0 2-8 0-3 3-3 -5 Paige Bueckers 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 4-11 0-0 0-0 -4 Haley Jones 4 0 0 1 1 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Myisha Hines-Allen 5 3 3 1 0 0 0 2-5 1-2 0-0 -2 Teaira McCowan 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 DiJonai Carrington DNP - - - - - - - - - - Tyasha Harris DNP - - - - - - - - - - Arike Ogunbowale DNP - - - - - - - - - - Maddy Siegrist DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings game summary

The Chicago Sky had a 19-18 lead over the Dallas Wings at the end of the back-and-forth opening quarter. Chicago outscored Dallas 26-19 in the second period to take a 45-37 lead into the halftime break.

Rebecca Allen led the Sky in the first half with 12 points on 4-for-5, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range off the bench. Kamilla Cardoso added seven points on 3-for-4, while Angel Reese had six points and four rebounds.

Paige Bueckers led the Wings with eight points in the first half. Li Yueru and JJ Quinerly added seven points apiece.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

