  Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Game Players Stats and Box Scores for May 15 | 2024 WNBA Season

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Game Players Stats and Box Scores for May 15 | 2024 WNBA Season

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 16, 2024 01:10 GMT
Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box scores for May 15
Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box scores for May 15

Angel Reese’s much-awaited WNBA debut is underway in Arlington, Texas as the Chicago Sky are on the road to take on the Dallas Wings. The highly-touted rookie will help usher in a new era for Sky basketball under new coach Teresa Weatherspoon. They will be immediately tested by the hosts which made a deep playoff run last season.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box scores

Chicago Sky game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Diamond DeShieids101020
Angel Reese11100
Elizabeth Williams45010
Marina Mabrey135100
Dana Evans82401
Chenney Carter42210
Lindsay Allen01000
Michaela Onyenwere30000
Brianna Turner01001
Kysre Gondrezick0 0 000
Kamilla Cardoso0 0 000
Isabelle Harrison0 0 000

Dallas Wings game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaelyn Brown02001
Natasha Howard68401
Teaira McCowan1610011
Arike Ogunbowale52420
Sevgi Uzun30100
Maddy Siegrist20000
Jacy Sheldon00010
Kalani Brown41100
Lou Lopez Senechal0 0 000
Stephanie Soares4 2 000
Satou Sabally0 0 000

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Game Summary

The Chicago Sky showed early that they were not fazed by the Dallas Wings’ playoff credentials. Angel Reese went scoreless in the first quarter but veterans Diamond DeShields, Marina Mabrey and Elizabeth Williams got it going early. Chicago had a 25-16 lead after the first 10 minutes passed.

Teaira McCowan’s inside dominance was evident as the 6-foot-7 center caused problems right away for Chicago’s undersized frontline. But, she had little support as Arike Ogunbowale, Jaelyn Brown and Sevgi Uzun couldn’t get on the score sheet.

The Chicago Sky offense stuttered in the second quarter, allowing the Dallas Wings to take the lead at one point. DeShields and Mabrey continued to hum but the rest of their teammates couldn't do the same. The "Chi Barbie" had a one-point, one rebound and one assist first half.

Dallas' McCowan kept up her impressive first 10 minutes to end up with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. She finally got some support but Ogunbowale has to find her shooting touch. She is only 2-for-10 and already had three fouls before the half ended. The Wings, however, trailed by just 43-40 leading into the break.

