Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Player Stats and Box Score - May 31 | 2025 WNBA Season
The Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings squared off for the second time in three days on Saturday, following the Sky’s home victory in their first meeting on Thursday. This time, the rematch took place at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas while the previous game was held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Chicago rolled out its familiar starting five: Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse, Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins. On the other hand, Dallas was forced to make a change due to Paige Bueckers being sidelined under concussion protocol. The Wings’ starting lineup featured Maddy Siegrist, Myisha Hines-Allen, NaLyssa Smith, DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale.
The opening quarter proved to be a scrappy affair, with both teams struggling to find their offensive rhythm. Despite Reese’s early shooting woes, converting just 1 of 7 from the field, the Sky managed to edge ahead and held a narrow 23-22 lead entering the second quarter.
The second quarter proved to be another back-and-forth battle, with both teams continuing to struggle on the offensive end. Despite the scoring woes, the Sky managed to slightly extend their lead, turning a one-point edge after the first quarter into a three-point advantage at halftime, heading into the break up 46-43.
Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Player Stats and Box Score
Chicago Sky
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
Plus/Minus
Ariel Atkins
14:01
14
3
0
6
9
66.7
2
3
66.7
0
0
-
2
1
1
2
0
3
-1
Angel Reese
16:37
4
5
2
1
9
11.1
0
0
-
2
2
100
3
2
2
3
0
1
-3
Kamilla Cardoso
7:12
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
1
1
1
0
1
3
-8
Kia Nurse
13:53
4
0
1
1
4
25
0
2
0
2
2
100
0
0
1
0
1
1
-3
Courtney Vandersloot
15:07
8
2
4
2
5
40
1
3
33.3
3
4
75
0
2
0
0
0
0
-3
Elizabeth Williams
8:33
7
1
1
2
4
50
0
0
-
3
3
100
0
1
0
0
0
1
8
Rebecca Allen
12:25
4
1
1
2
5
40
0
3
0
0
0
-
0
1
1
1
0
0
9
Michaela Onyenwere
3:23
2
0
0
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
1
0
6
Hailey Van Lith
4:53
0
2
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
2
0
0
0
0
6
Rachel Banham
3:56
3
0
0
1
3
33.3
1
3
33.3
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Moriah Jefferson
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Maddy Westbeld
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dallas Wings
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
Plus/Minus
Maddy Siegrist SF
11:26
4
1
0
2
4
50
0
1
0
0
0
-
1
0
0
0
2
1
0
Myisha Hines-Allen PF
9:05
0
0
2
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
2
2
0
1
7
NaLyssa Smith C
13:50
13
2
1
4
6
66.7
1
1
100
4
5
80
1
1
1
0
3
1
3
DiJonai Carrington SG
15:30
8
0
3
3
7
42.9
0
1
0
2
2
100
0
0
1
2
1
1
-7
Arike Ogunbowale PG
18:29
6
1
1
2
6
33.3
1
3
33.3
1
2
50
0
1
1
0
0
1
2
JJ Quinerly
7:50
2
1
2
1
2
50
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
2
0
0
2
-9
Teaira McCowan
6:10
3
1
0
1
1
100
0
0
-
1
2
50
1
0
0
0
1
0
-6
Kaila Charles
8:34
5
3
0
2
4
50
1
2
50
0
0
-
0
3
1
0
0
3
-3
Aziaha James
5:22
2
0
1
1
2
50
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
Luisa Geiselsöder
3:44
0
2
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
2
0
0
0
2
-4
Note: Scores are updated till half time.
About the author
Atishay Jain
Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.
Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.
A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.