Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Player Stats and Box Score - May 31 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings squared off for the second time in three days on Saturday, following the Sky’s home victory in their first meeting on Thursday. This time, the rematch took place at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas while the previous game was held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Chicago rolled out its familiar starting five: Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse, Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins. On the other hand, Dallas was forced to make a change due to Paige Bueckers being sidelined under concussion protocol. The Wings’ starting lineup featured Maddy Siegrist, Myisha Hines-Allen, NaLyssa Smith, DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale.

The opening quarter proved to be a scrappy affair, with both teams struggling to find their offensive rhythm. Despite Reese’s early shooting woes, converting just 1 of 7 from the field, the Sky managed to edge ahead and held a narrow 23-22 lead entering the second quarter.

The second quarter proved to be another back-and-forth battle, with both teams continuing to struggle on the offensive end. Despite the scoring woes, the Sky managed to slightly extend their lead, turning a one-point edge after the first quarter into a three-point advantage at halftime, heading into the break up 46-43.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Player Stats and Box Score

Chicago Sky

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF Plus/Minus Ariel Atkins 14:01 14 3 0 6 9 66.7 2 3 66.7 0 0 - 2 1 1 2 0 3 -1 Angel Reese 16:37 4 5 2 1 9 11.1 0 0 - 2 2 100 3 2 2 3 0 1 -3 Kamilla Cardoso 7:12 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 1 1 1 0 1 3 -8 Kia Nurse 13:53 4 0 1 1 4 25 0 2 0 2 2 100 0 0 1 0 1 1 -3 Courtney Vandersloot 15:07 8 2 4 2 5 40 1 3 33.3 3 4 75 0 2 0 0 0 0 -3 Elizabeth Williams 8:33 7 1 1 2 4 50 0 0 - 3 3 100 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Rebecca Allen 12:25 4 1 1 2 5 40 0 3 0 0 0 - 0 1 1 1 0 0 9 Michaela Onyenwere 3:23 2 0 0 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 Hailey Van Lith 4:53 0 2 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 2 0 0 0 0 6 Rachel Banham 3:56 3 0 0 1 3 33.3 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Moriah Jefferson 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maddy Westbeld 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Dallas Wings

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF Plus/Minus Maddy Siegrist SF 11:26 4 1 0 2 4 50 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 Myisha Hines-Allen PF 9:05 0 0 2 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 2 2 0 1 7 NaLyssa Smith C 13:50 13 2 1 4 6 66.7 1 1 100 4 5 80 1 1 1 0 3 1 3 DiJonai Carrington SG 15:30 8 0 3 3 7 42.9 0 1 0 2 2 100 0 0 1 2 1 1 -7 Arike Ogunbowale PG 18:29 6 1 1 2 6 33.3 1 3 33.3 1 2 50 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 JJ Quinerly 7:50 2 1 2 1 2 50 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 2 0 0 2 -9 Teaira McCowan 6:10 3 1 0 1 1 100 0 0 - 1 2 50 1 0 0 0 1 0 -6 Kaila Charles 8:34 5 3 0 2 4 50 1 2 50 0 0 - 0 3 1 0 0 3 -3 Aziaha James 5:22 2 0 1 1 2 50 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 Luisa Geiselsöder 3:44 0 2 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 2 0 0 0 2 -4

Note: Scores are updated till half time.

