  • Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Player Stats and Box Score - May 31 | 2025 WNBA Season

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Player Stats and Box Score - May 31 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 01, 2025 01:05 GMT
WNBA: MAY 29 Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Player Stats and Box Score - May 31 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Source: Getty)

The Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings squared off for the second time in three days on Saturday, following the Sky’s home victory in their first meeting on Thursday. This time, the rematch took place at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas while the previous game was held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Chicago rolled out its familiar starting five: Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse, Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins. On the other hand, Dallas was forced to make a change due to Paige Bueckers being sidelined under concussion protocol. The Wings’ starting lineup featured Maddy Siegrist, Myisha Hines-Allen, NaLyssa Smith, DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale.

The opening quarter proved to be a scrappy affair, with both teams struggling to find their offensive rhythm. Despite Reese’s early shooting woes, converting just 1 of 7 from the field, the Sky managed to edge ahead and held a narrow 23-22 lead entering the second quarter.

The second quarter proved to be another back-and-forth battle, with both teams continuing to struggle on the offensive end. Despite the scoring woes, the Sky managed to slightly extend their lead, turning a one-point edge after the first quarter into a three-point advantage at halftime, heading into the break up 46-43.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Player Stats and Box Score

Chicago Sky

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPFPlus/Minus
Ariel Atkins 14:0114306966.72366.700-211203-1
Angel Reese 16:374521911.100-22100322301-3
Kamilla Cardoso7:1202001000-00-111013-8
Kia Nurse 13:53401142502022100001011-3
Courtney Vandersloot 15:0782425401333.33475020000-3
Elizabeth Williams8:33711245000-331000100018
Rebecca Allen12:25411254003000-0111009
Michaela Onyenwere3:232001110000-00-0000106
Hailey Van Lith4:5302000-00-00-0200006
Rachel Banham3:563001333.31333.300-0000004
Moriah Jefferson0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Maddy Westbeld0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Dallas Wings

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPFPlus/Minus
Maddy Siegrist SF11:26410245001000-1000210
Myisha Hines-Allen PF9:0500200-00-00-0022017
NaLyssa Smith C13:5013214666.71110045801110313
DiJonai Carrington SG15:308033742.901022100001211-7
Arike Ogunbowale PG18:296112633.31333.312500110012
JJ Quinerly7:50212125000-00-012002-9
Teaira McCowan6:103101110000-1250100010-6
Kaila Charles8:345302450125000-031003-3
Aziaha James5:22201125000-00-0000102
Luisa Geiselsöder3:4402000-00-00-020002-4

Note: Scores are updated till half time.

