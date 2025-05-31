Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 31 | WNBA 2025 Season 

The Chicago Sky will head to Texas to take on the Dallas Wings on Saturday. Both teams are off to a poor start this season. The Sky have played five games, winning just one against the Wings on Thursday. They have lost to the Indiana Fever, New York Liberty, LA Sparks and Phoenix Mercury.
Meanwhile, the Wings have it worse, winning just one out of their first six games. They have lost to the Minnesota Lynx twice, the Seattle Storm, the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky. This is to be expected, considering the Wings’ roster is fairly new and is facing one of the toughest schedules to start their season.
However, the Sky’s struggles are quite surprising since they have only played one game against a real contender, so far. Their loss against the New York Liberty is one that most saw coming. But to see the team lose four out of their first five games has been shocking for the fans.
Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings Injury Reports May 31
Chicago Sky injury report
The Chicago Sky will be close to full strength for their upcoming game against the Wings. Hailey Van Lith remains their only concern as she is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.
Dallas Wings injury report
Meanwhile, the Wings will need to adjust for the absence of a couple of key players. Paige Bueckers is set to miss the game as she has been placed under the concussion protocol. Lastly, Tyasha Harris is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.
Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 31
Chicago Sky starting lineup and depth chart
The Chicago Sky are expected to start Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.
Dallas Wings predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Wings are expected to start Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Maddy Siegrist and Myisha Hines-Allen.