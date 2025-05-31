Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 31 | WNBA 2025 Season 

The Chicago Sky will head to Texas to take on the Dallas Wings on Saturday. Both teams are off to a poor start this season. The Sky have played five games, winning just one against the Wings on Thursday. They have lost to the Indiana Fever, New York Liberty, LA Sparks and Phoenix Mercury.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Wings have it worse, winning just one out of their first six games. They have lost to the Minnesota Lynx twice, the Seattle Storm, the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky. This is to be expected, considering the Wings’ roster is fairly new and is facing one of the toughest schedules to start their season.

However, the Sky’s struggles are quite surprising since they have only played one game against a real contender, so far. Their loss against the New York Liberty is one that most saw coming. But to see the team lose four out of their first five games has been shocking for the fans.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings Injury Reports May 31

Chicago Sky injury report

The Chicago Sky will be close to full strength for their upcoming game against the Wings. Hailey Van Lith remains their only concern as she is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Dallas Wings injury report

Meanwhile, the Wings will need to adjust for the absence of a couple of key players. Paige Bueckers is set to miss the game as she has been placed under the concussion protocol. Lastly, Tyasha Harris is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

Ad

Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 31

Ad

Chicago Sky starting lineup and depth chart

The Chicago Sky are expected to start Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Starters 2nd 3rd Courtney Vandersloot Rachel Banham

Kia Nurse Moriah Jefferson

Ariel Atkins Michaela Onyenwere Maddy Westbeld Angel Reese Rebecca Allen

Kamilla Cardoso Elizabeth Williams



Ad

Dallas Wings predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Wings are expected to start Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Maddy Siegrist and Myisha Hines-Allen.

Starters 2nd 3rd Arike Ogunbowale Kaila Charles

DiJonai Carrington Aziaha James

NaLyssa Smith JJ Quinerly

Maddy Siegrist Teaira McCowan

Myisha Hines-Allen Luisa Geiselsoder



× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More