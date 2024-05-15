Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (May 15)

Angel Reese’s much-awaited WNBA debut with the Chicago Sky will happen on Wednesday when new coach Teresa Weatherspoon’s team takes on the Dallas Wings. The self-proclaimed “Chi Barbie” will join Chicago’s veteran core of Diamond DeShields, Dana Evans and Elizabeth Williams leading the Sky. Kamilla Cardoso, another highly-touted rookie, however, will be in street clothes as she is dealing with a shoulder injury.

While the hoopla might be around Reese, the Wings are silently looking forward to giving them a rude welcome. Dallas lost to eventual champions Las Vegas in the playoffs but it largely retained the team that made a deep playoff run. Forward Satou Sabally, who is also dealing with a shoulder injury, is out but Arike Ogunbowale, Natasha Howard and lottery pick Jacy Sheldon are ready.

The Chicago Sky looked good in their second preseason game when they drubbed the New York Liberty 101-53 on Tuesday. Weatherspoon’s team looked sharp but the real test will arrive soon enough at the College Park Center. Unlike the Liberty, who seemed to go through the motions, the Dallas Wings will not hold back.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings: Preview, starting lineup and prediction

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas will host the season opener of the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings. Bally Sports Southwest and “The U” will air the game as it happens while the same can be streamed by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Sky (+375) vs. Wings (-500)

Spread: Sky (+9.5) vs. Wings (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Sky (o161.0 -110) vs. Wings (u161.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings: Game preview

The Chicago Sky’s rebuild has looked good on paper. Teresa Weatherspoon has formed an exciting group that has a nice blend of youth and experience. The Hall of Famer has her team ready for their debut on Wednesday.

The Sky are expected to be a good rebounding team, particularly when Cardoso will play. But, the Wings will be one of the teams who could dominate them on the boards. If Chicago finds it hard to overcome Dallas’ size advantage, they could be off to a disappointing start.

The Dallas Wings have two 6-foot-7 centers who will patrol the paint. If the two can make it tough for Chicago to score inside, the hosts will already have the advantage. Angel Reese and Brianna Turner, both 6-foot-3, will have their work cut out for them.

Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard will be looking to lead the Wings’ offensive onslaught in front of their home fans.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

C - Elizabeth Williams, F - Angel Reese, F - Diamond DeShields, G - Marina Mabrey and G - Dana Evans could start for the Chicago Sky.

Teresa Weatherspoon could send in Brianna Turner early to help battle Dallas’ size.

C - Teaira McCowan, F - Natasha Howard, F - Maddy Siegrist, G - Arike Ogunbowale and G - Jacy Sheldon could open the game for the Dallas Wings

Kalani Brown or Lou Lopez Senechal could be the first reserve to relieve one of the starters.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings: Prediction

The Wings are looking to contend for the championship while the Sky are in the initial stages of a rebuild. Dallas is in front of its home fans and will likely open the season with a win. The Wings could also give Angel Reese her first loss in the WNBA and prevent the Sky from covering the +9.0 spread.

