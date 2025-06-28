  • home icon
  Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 27 | 2025 WNBA season

Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 27 | 2025 WNBA season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 28, 2025 03:08 GMT
Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 27 | 2025 WNBA season. (Image Source: Getty)
Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 27 | 2025 WNBA season. (Image Source: Getty)

The Chicago Sky traveled to San Francisco on Friday to take on the Golden State Valkyries in an interconference regular-season matchup at the Chase Center. Entering the contest, Angel Reese and the Sky held a 4-10 record, placing them 11th in the league standings, while Kate Martin's Valkyries sat at seventh with an even 7-7 record.

The Sky tipped off with a starting five of Angel Reese, Rebecca Allen, Michaela Onyenwere, Rachel Banham and Ariel Atkins. Meanwhile, the Valkyries countered with a lineup featuring Kayla Thornton, Stephanie Talbot, Monique Billings, Tiffany Hayes and Veronica Burton.

The opening quarter was a sluggish one offensively for both teams, with neither side able to establish a consistent rhythm. The Sky converted just three of their first 12 shot attempts, while the Valkyries fared only slightly better, hitting four of 11. Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes were the lone bright spots on offense for Golden State.

While the Sky’s starting unit struggled to generate offense, Kia Nurse stepped up off the bench and provided a much-needed spark. Known for her affinity for the left-wing three, Nurse caught fire from beyond the arc, drilling three triples in under a minute. Her explosive scoring burst, nine points in just 60 seconds, propelled Chicago to a 22-20 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was marked by sloppy shooting from both sides, with neither team able to find much rhythm. At one point, nearly all the scoring came exclusively from the free throw line as neither team managed to sink a field goal for several minutes.

The Sky endured a scoring drought that lasted over six minutes, but the Valkyries were unable to fully capitalize. Despite their struggles, Golden State managed to take a 39-34 lead into halftime.

Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score (June 27)

Chicago Sky

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Rebecca Allen SF13:091616.7152000-022110103-2
Angel Reese PF16:25152001000-347021022-12
Michaela Onyenwere C9:2501000-441000222030243
Rachel Banham SG14:252450245000-011000016-9
Ariel Atkins PG17:412633.301022100022221226-10
Kia Nurse12:2648504757.100-0221100212-3
Elizabeth Williams12:2103000-14250441010013
Hailey Van Lith4:0800-00-00-0000000005
Moriah Jefferson0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Maddy Westbeld0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Golden State Valkyries

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Kayla Thornton SF13:37485035604410002202003155
Stephanie Talbot PF13:3805002000-2132000208
Monique Billings C12:36142501000-0330101225
Tiffany Hayes SG14:393742.912501333.30332210088
Veronica Burton PG16:53030020111001123100116
Kaitlyn Chen10:172366.7111002366.71120100070
Laeticia Amihere7:241110000-12502351000030
Kate Martin5:1903002000-011000010-4
Chloe Bibby5:371250125000-112000013-3
Bree Hall0:0000-00-00-0000000000

Note: Box Scores are updated till halftime.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
