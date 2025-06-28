Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 27 | 2025 WNBA season

The Chicago Sky traveled to San Francisco on Friday to take on the Golden State Valkyries in an interconference regular-season matchup at the Chase Center. Entering the contest, Angel Reese and the Sky held a 4-10 record, placing them 11th in the league standings, while Kate Martin's Valkyries sat at seventh with an even 7-7 record.

The Sky tipped off with a starting five of Angel Reese, Rebecca Allen, Michaela Onyenwere, Rachel Banham and Ariel Atkins. Meanwhile, the Valkyries countered with a lineup featuring Kayla Thornton, Stephanie Talbot, Monique Billings, Tiffany Hayes and Veronica Burton.

The opening quarter was a sluggish one offensively for both teams, with neither side able to establish a consistent rhythm. The Sky converted just three of their first 12 shot attempts, while the Valkyries fared only slightly better, hitting four of 11. Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes were the lone bright spots on offense for Golden State.

While the Sky’s starting unit struggled to generate offense, Kia Nurse stepped up off the bench and provided a much-needed spark. Known for her affinity for the left-wing three, Nurse caught fire from beyond the arc, drilling three triples in under a minute. Her explosive scoring burst, nine points in just 60 seconds, propelled Chicago to a 22-20 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was marked by sloppy shooting from both sides, with neither team able to find much rhythm. At one point, nearly all the scoring came exclusively from the free throw line as neither team managed to sink a field goal for several minutes.

The Sky endured a scoring drought that lasted over six minutes, but the Valkyries were unable to fully capitalize. Despite their struggles, Golden State managed to take a 39-34 lead into halftime.

Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score (June 27)

Chicago Sky

Player MIN FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST TOV STL BLK PF PTS Plus/Minus Rebecca Allen SF 13:09 1 6 16.7 1 5 20 0 0 - 0 2 2 1 1 0 1 0 3 -2 Angel Reese PF 16:25 1 5 20 0 1 0 0 0 - 3 4 7 0 2 1 0 2 2 -12 Michaela Onyenwere C 9:25 0 1 0 0 0 - 4 4 100 0 2 2 2 0 3 0 2 4 3 Rachel Banham SG 14:25 2 4 50 2 4 50 0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 -9 Ariel Atkins PG 17:41 2 6 33.3 0 1 0 2 2 100 0 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 6 -10 Kia Nurse 12:26 4 8 50 4 7 57.1 0 0 - 0 2 2 1 1 0 0 2 12 -3 Elizabeth Williams 12:21 0 3 0 0 0 - 1 4 25 0 4 4 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Hailey Van Lith 4:08 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Moriah Jefferson 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maddy Westbeld 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Golden State Valkyries

Player MIN FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST TOV STL BLK PF PTS Plus/Minus Kayla Thornton SF 13:37 4 8 50 3 5 60 4 4 100 0 2 2 0 2 0 0 3 15 5 Stephanie Talbot PF 13:38 0 5 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 2 1 3 2 0 0 0 2 0 8 Monique Billings C 12:36 1 4 25 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 3 3 0 1 0 1 2 2 5 Tiffany Hayes SG 14:39 3 7 42.9 1 2 50 1 3 33.3 0 3 3 2 2 1 0 0 8 8 Veronica Burton PG 16:53 0 3 0 0 2 0 1 1 100 1 1 2 3 1 0 0 1 1 6 Kaitlyn Chen 10:17 2 3 66.7 1 1 100 2 3 66.7 1 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 7 0 Laeticia Amihere 7:24 1 1 100 0 0 - 1 2 50 2 3 5 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 Kate Martin 5:19 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 -4 Chloe Bibby 5:37 1 2 50 1 2 50 0 0 - 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 3 -3 Bree Hall 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Note: Box Scores are updated till halftime.

