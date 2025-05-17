Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - May 17 | 2025 WNBA season

Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever take on the Chicago Sky in one of four WNBA games slated for May 17. The Fever-Sky game is expected to be one of the most-watched games on Saturday as Clark takes on Angel Reese.

Ad

Last season, Clark and Reese’s emergence in the college and eventual transition to the league took women’s basketball to new heights. As two of the most admired basketball players in the WNBA, this game between Clark and Angel Reese should be an exciting affair.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Sky-Fever game is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can stream the game live with FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Sky (+260) vs Fever (-325)

Odds: Sky (+7.5) vs. Fever (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Sky (o167.5 -110) vs. Fever (u167.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Preview

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Indiana Fever made quite a jump last season, thanks to the arrival of Caitlin Clark, who helped them to first playoff appearance since 2016. Together with Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, Clark forms one of the most promising cores in the league. Furthermore, the Fever have gone to great lengths to retool their roster around this core.

They added veterans with championship experience like Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner and now look like a threat for the title.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Sky have also made some promising moves, adding Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse and Rebecca Allen. However, they will need to adjust for the absence of Chennedy Carter, who left as a free agent after leading Chicago in points last season.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineup

Sky

PG: Courtney Vandersloot | SG: Kia Nurse | SF: Ariel Atkins | PF: Angel Reese | C: Kamilla Cardoso

Ad

Fever

PG: Caitlin Clark | SG: Kelsey Mitchell | SF: Natasha Howard | PF: DeWanna Bonner | C: Aliyah Boston

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Betting Tips

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are always expected to show out whenever the two play against each other; as such, it would be worth betting on them for this game.

Reese ended her rookie year recording 13.1 rebounds per game. Seeing how she always puts in extra effort against the Fever, it could pay off to bet on Reese to surpass her rebounds prop of 12.5.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark has a points prop of 21.5. Despite the Sky’s physical play against Clark, they failed to slow her down during her rookie season. Considering Clark has leaped forward during the offseason, she could easily surpass her points prop on Saturday.

Ad

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Prediction

While this will undoubtedly be an exciting game, the outcome doesn’t look favorable for Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. The Fever have done a stellar job during the offseason and look like one of the strongest teams in the league. Expect Indiana to win in what is likely to be a tight game.

Our prediction: The Fever to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More