Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - May 17 | 2025 WNBA season

Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever take on the Chicago Sky in one of four WNBA games slated for May 17. The Fever-Sky game is expected to be one of the most-watched games on Saturday as Clark takes on Angel Reese.
Last season, Clark and Reese’s emergence in the college and eventual transition to the league took women’s basketball to new heights. As two of the most admired basketball players in the WNBA, this game between Clark and Angel Reese should be an exciting affair.
Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
The Sky-Fever game is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can stream the game live with FuboTV.
Moneyline: Sky (+260) vs Fever (-325)
Odds: Sky (+7.5) vs. Fever (-7.5)
Total (O/U): Sky (o167.5 -110) vs. Fever (u167.5 -110)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.
Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Preview
The Indiana Fever made quite a jump last season, thanks to the arrival of Caitlin Clark, who helped them to first playoff appearance since 2016. Together with Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, Clark forms one of the most promising cores in the league. Furthermore, the Fever have gone to great lengths to retool their roster around this core.
They added veterans with championship experience like Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner and now look like a threat for the title.
Meanwhile, the Sky have also made some promising moves, adding Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse and Rebecca Allen. However, they will need to adjust for the absence of Chennedy Carter, who left as a free agent after leading Chicago in points last season.
Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineup
Sky
PG: Courtney Vandersloot | SG: Kia Nurse | SF: Ariel Atkins | PF: Angel Reese | C: Kamilla Cardoso
Fever
PG: Caitlin Clark | SG: Kelsey Mitchell | SF: Natasha Howard | PF: DeWanna Bonner | C: Aliyah Boston
Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Betting Tips
Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are always expected to show out whenever the two play against each other; as such, it would be worth betting on them for this game.
Reese ended her rookie year recording 13.1 rebounds per game. Seeing how she always puts in extra effort against the Fever, it could pay off to bet on Reese to surpass her rebounds prop of 12.5.
On the other hand, Caitlin Clark has a points prop of 21.5. Despite the Sky’s physical play against Clark, they failed to slow her down during her rookie season. Considering Clark has leaped forward during the offseason, she could easily surpass her points prop on Saturday.
Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Prediction
While this will undoubtedly be an exciting game, the outcome doesn’t look favorable for Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. The Fever have done a stellar job during the offseason and look like one of the strongest teams in the league. Expect Indiana to win in what is likely to be a tight game.
Our prediction: The Fever to win