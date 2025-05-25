  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 26 | 2025 WNBA Season

Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 26 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 25, 2025 22:48 GMT
WNBA: SEP 06 Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
WNBA: SEP 06 Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

The Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks matchup is taking place at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. This is the first time that these two teams are meeting in the regular season.

Ad

Both the Sky and the Sparks are in need of a win after finding themselves in the cellar of the standings. Chicago has lost its first two outings, while LA has only secured one win out of four games. Coming into this season, the two ball clubs were looking to have a better showing after subpar finishes in the 2024 campaign. A victory on Sunday can steer either team in the right direction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks Player Stats and Box Score

Sky

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Angel Reese620201110:002-40-02-2-2
Kia Nurse02000217:370-10-10-0-4
Kamilla Cardoso23000003:541-30-00-0-6
Courtney Vandersloot621110010:002-40-12-2-2
Ariel Atkins30000125:070-10-03-3-4
Elizabeth Williams2 0 110016:061-20-00-0+4
Rachel Banham0 0 000004:530-10-10-0+2
Rebecca Allen0 0 000002:230-10-10-0+2
Ad

Sparks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Dearica Hamby52231108:431-41-12-2+2
Sarah Ashlee Barker43000126:121-21-21-2+4
Azura Stevens21101015:071-20-10-0+4
Kelsey Plum202001010:001-30-10-0+2
Odyssey Sims20000006:461-20-10-0+2
Mercedes Russell23000014:530-20-02-2-2
Liatu King2 1 000013:481-10-00-0-2
Julie Allemand2 1 010103:141-20-10-00
Emma Cannon0 0 000111:170-00-00-00
About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications