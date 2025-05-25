Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 26 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks matchup is taking place at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. This is the first time that these two teams are meeting in the regular season.

Both the Sky and the Sparks are in need of a win after finding themselves in the cellar of the standings. Chicago has lost its first two outings, while LA has only secured one win out of four games. Coming into this season, the two ball clubs were looking to have a better showing after subpar finishes in the 2024 campaign. A victory on Sunday can steer either team in the right direction.

Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks Player Stats and Box Score

Sky

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Angel Reese 6 2 0 2 0 1 1 10:00 2-4 0-0 2-2 -2 Kia Nurse 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 7:37 0-1 0-1 0-0 -4 Kamilla Cardoso 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 3:54 1-3 0-0 0-0 -6 Courtney Vandersloot 6 2 1 1 1 0 0 10:00 2-4 0-1 2-2 -2 Ariel Atkins 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 5:07 0-1 0-0 3-3 -4 Elizabeth Williams 2 0 1 1 0 0 1 6:06 1-2 0-0 0-0 +4 Rachel Banham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4:53 0-1 0-1 0-0 +2 Rebecca Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2:23 0-1 0-1 0-0 +2

Sparks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Dearica Hamby 5 2 2 3 1 1 0 8:43 1-4 1-1 2-2 +2 Sarah Ashlee Barker 4 3 0 0 0 1 2 6:12 1-2 1-2 1-2 +4 Azura Stevens 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 5:07 1-2 0-1 0-0 +4 Kelsey Plum 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 10:00 1-3 0-1 0-0 +2 Odyssey Sims 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 6:46 1-2 0-1 0-0 +2 Mercedes Russell 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 4:53 0-2 0-0 2-2 -2 Liatu King 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 3:48 1-1 0-0 0-0 -2 Julie Allemand 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 3:14 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 Emma Cannon 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1:17 0-0 0-0 0-0 0

