  Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 25 | 2025 WNBA Season

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 25 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 26, 2025 01:01 GMT
Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
The Las Vegas Aces battled the Chicago Sky on Monday (Image source: Getty)

The Las Vegas Aces battled the Chicago Sky on Monday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Coming into the game, the Aces are on a 10-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the WNBA. They are No. 3 with a 24-14 record, and with a win on Monday, Las Vegas will clinch a playoff berth.

On the other hand, the Sky are tied for the second-worst record in the league (9-27). They are already eliminated from playoff contention.

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Michaela Onyenwere20110101-20-00-0-1
Angel Reese37211011-40-01-2-9
Kamilla Cardoso42230202-40-00-00
Ariel Atkins190300006-93-44-4-10
Rachel Banham02200110-50-40-0-15
Rebecca Allen01011100-10-00-0-10
Sevgi Uzun01000200-10-00-00
Elizabeth Williams43000202-20-00-0-12
Kia Nurse00000000-50-20-0-6
Hailey Van Lith00100000-10-00-03
Courtney VanderslootDNP----------
Maddy WestbeldDNP----------
Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kierstan Bell00010010-00-00-0-2
A'ja Wilson45211401-60-12-210
NaLyssa Smith61010113-30-00-012
Jackie Young201402128-104-50-09
Chelsea Gray84221203-62-30-013
Jewell Loyd02011010-30-30-015
Dana Evans30101101-51-20-01
Megan Gustafson31010001-11-10-00
Aaliyah Nye00000000-00-00-02
Kiah StokesDNP----------
Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces game summary

The Las Vegas Aces had a 20-14 lead over the Chicago Sky at the end of the opening quarter.

Las Vegas outscored Chicago 24-18 in the second quarter to take a 44-32 lead into the halftime break.

Jackie Young led the Aces with 20 points and four assists on 8-for-10 shooting (4-for-5 from 3-point range) in the first half. Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson had four points, five rebounds and four turnovers on 1-for-6 shooting.

Ariel Atkins led the Sky in the first half with 19 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-4 from the 3-point line. Angel Reese had three points and seven rebounds on 1-for-4 shooting.

Las Vegas will next face the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday in a game that could have playoff positioning implications. Meanwhile, Chicago will visit the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

