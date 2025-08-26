Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 25 | 2025 WNBA Season
The Las Vegas Aces battled the Chicago Sky on Monday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Coming into the game, the Aces are on a 10-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the WNBA. They are No. 3 with a 24-14 record, and with a win on Monday, Las Vegas will clinch a playoff berth.
On the other hand, the Sky are tied for the second-worst record in the league (9-27). They are already eliminated from playoff contention.
Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score
Chicago Sky player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Michaela Onyenwere
2
0
1
1
0
1
0
1-2
0-0
0-0
-1
Angel Reese
3
7
2
1
1
0
1
1-4
0-0
1-2
-9
Kamilla Cardoso
4
2
2
3
0
2
0
2-4
0-0
0-0
0
Ariel Atkins
19
0
3
0
0
0
0
6-9
3-4
4-4
-10
Rachel Banham
0
2
2
0
0
1
1
0-5
0-4
0-0
-15
Rebecca Allen
0
1
0
1
1
1
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-10
Sevgi Uzun
0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
Elizabeth Williams
4
3
0
0
0
2
0
2-2
0-0
0-0
-12
Kia Nurse
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-5
0-2
0-0
-6
Hailey Van Lith
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
3
Courtney Vandersloot
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Maddy Westbeld
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Kierstan Bell
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0-0
0-0
0-0
-2
A'ja Wilson
4
5
2
1
1
4
0
1-6
0-1
2-2
10
NaLyssa Smith
6
1
0
1
0
1
1
3-3
0-0
0-0
12
Jackie Young
20
1
4
0
2
1
2
8-10
4-5
0-0
9
Chelsea Gray
8
4
2
2
1
2
0
3-6
2-3
0-0
13
Jewell Loyd
0
2
0
1
1
0
1
0-3
0-3
0-0
15
Dana Evans
3
0
1
0
1
1
0
1-5
1-2
0-0
1
Megan Gustafson
3
1
0
1
0
0
0
1-1
1-1
0-0
0
Aaliyah Nye
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
2
Kiah Stokes
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces game summary
The Las Vegas Aces had a 20-14 lead over the Chicago Sky at the end of the opening quarter.
Las Vegas outscored Chicago 24-18 in the second quarter to take a 44-32 lead into the halftime break.
Jackie Young led the Aces with 20 points and four assists on 8-for-10 shooting (4-for-5 from 3-point range) in the first half. Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson had four points, five rebounds and four turnovers on 1-for-6 shooting.
Ariel Atkins led the Sky in the first half with 19 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-4 from the 3-point line. Angel Reese had three points and seven rebounds on 1-for-4 shooting.
Las Vegas will next face the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday in a game that could have playoff positioning implications. Meanwhile, Chicago will visit the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
