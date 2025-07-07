  • home icon
  Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx game player stats and box score for Jul 6 | 2025 WNBA season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 07, 2025 00:02 GMT
WNBA: MAY 06 Preseason - Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
WNBA: MAY 06 Preseason - Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

The Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx matchup is one of three WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. This is the first meeting between the two teams in the 2025 WNBA season.

On the one hand, the Sky hold the second-worst record in the league, having won just five of their first 16 games. To their credit, they have won two of their last three games. On the other hand, the Lynx are far and away the league's top seed, boasting a 16-2 record. They are currently on a four-game winning streak.

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score

Sky

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Angel Reese875001118:364-90-00-0+1
Michaela Onyenwere461000114:052-60-00-0-5
Elizabeth Williams630002018:073-50-00-0+3
Ariel Atkins542301016:592-101-10-0+5
Rachel Banham1222001314:134-54-40-0-3
Rebecca Allen20100017:171-10-00-10
Kia Nurse0 0 000006:030-10-10-0-4
Hailey Van Lith0 0 001114:240-30-30-0-2
Maddy Westbeld0 0 000000:160-00-00-00
Lynx

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Napheesa Collier830011015:323-90-42-2-11
Bridget Carleton040000013:050-30-20-0-12
Alanna Smith200200111:581-40-10-0-6
Kayla McBride535010217:412-71-20-0+3
Courtney Williams1154001115:144-70-13-3+2
Diamond Miller60201109:142-22-20-0+11
Jessica Shepard4 2 200228:022-20-00-1+7
Natisha Hiedeman0 0 110004:460-20-00-0-1
Maria Kliundikova2 1 001004:281-10-00-0+12
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
