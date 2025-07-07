Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx game player stats and box score for Jul 6 | 2025 WNBA season

The Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx matchup is one of three WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. This is the first meeting between the two teams in the 2025 WNBA season.

On the one hand, the Sky hold the second-worst record in the league, having won just five of their first 16 games. To their credit, they have won two of their last three games. On the other hand, the Lynx are far and away the league's top seed, boasting a 16-2 record. They are currently on a four-game winning streak.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Angel Reese 8 7 5 0 0 1 1 18:36 4-9 0-0 0-0 +1 Michaela Onyenwere 4 6 1 0 0 0 1 14:05 2-6 0-0 0-0 -5 Elizabeth Williams 6 3 0 0 0 2 0 18:07 3-5 0-0 0-0 +3 Ariel Atkins 5 4 2 3 0 1 0 16:59 2-10 1-1 0-0 +5 Rachel Banham 12 2 2 0 0 1 3 14:13 4-5 4-4 0-0 -3 Rebecca Allen 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 7:17 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 Kia Nurse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6:03 0-1 0-1 0-0 -4 Hailey Van Lith 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 4:24 0-3 0-3 0-0 -2 Maddy Westbeld 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0:16 0-0 0-0 0-0 0

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Napheesa Collier 8 3 0 0 1 1 0 15:32 3-9 0-4 2-2 -11 Bridget Carleton 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 13:05 0-3 0-2 0-0 -12 Alanna Smith 2 0 0 2 0 0 1 11:58 1-4 0-1 0-0 -6 Kayla McBride 5 3 5 0 1 0 2 17:41 2-7 1-2 0-0 +3 Courtney Williams 11 5 4 0 0 1 1 15:14 4-7 0-1 3-3 +2 Diamond Miller 6 0 2 0 1 1 0 9:14 2-2 2-2 0-0 +11 Jessica Shepard 4 2 2 0 0 2 2 8:02 2-2 0-0 0-1 +7 Natisha Hiedeman 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 4:46 0-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Maria Kliundikova 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 4:28 1-1 0-0 0-0 +12

