Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky traveled to Minneapolis on Tuesday to take on the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center. Entering the matchup with a 7-15 record, the Sky sat at 11th place in the WNBA standings. Meanwhile, the Lynx came in red-hot, holding the league’s best record at 20-4 and firmly atop the Western Conference.Sky head coach Tyler Marsh went with a starting lineup of Angel Reese, Rachael Banham, Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse and Kamilla Cardoso. On the other side, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve stuck with her usual starters: Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton, Courtney Williams, Alanna Smith and Kayla McBride.Chicago came out strong, setting the tone early behind solid efforts from Reese and Banham. Reese scored five points while Banham added six, helping the Sky close the first quarter with a 24-18 lead. The Lynx struggled to find their rhythm, with star forward Napheesa Collier surprisingly going scoreless in the opening period.Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride caught fire in the second quarter, helping the Lynx erase their six-point deficit from the first period. Their offensive surge powered Minnesota to a strong second quarter, allowing them to take a comfortable 47-38 lead into halftime.Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score (July 22)Chicago SkyPLAYERMINFGM-AFG%3PM-A3P%FTM-AFT%Plus/MinusOREBDREBREBASTPFSTLTOBSPTSRebecca Allen13:461-2501-11000-00-3011010003Angel Reese19:402-633.30-003-475-7448310607Kamilla Cardoso11:453-742.90-000-00-2235230306Kia Nurse17:393-6501-333.30-00-6145101107Rachel Banham14:132-21002-21000-00-8000010106Hailey Van Lith11:201-4250-201-250-2011113103Elizabeth Williams8:352-366.70-000-00-9000100004Maddy Westbeld3:021-2500-000-00-8000020002Ariel Atkins0:000-000-000-000000000000Marquesha Davis0:000-000-000-000000000000Moriah Jefferson0:000-000-000-000000000000Michaela Onyenwere0:000-000-000-000000000000Courtney Vandersloot0:000-000-000-000000000000Minnesota LynxPLAYERMINFGM-AFG%3PM-A3P%FTM-AFT%Plus/MinusOREBDREBREBASTPFSTLTOBSPTSBridget Carleton14:383-31002-21000-009011012008Napheesa Collier16:484-757.10-300-0011134411048Alanna Smith15:212-4501-333.32-210015022100107Kayla McBride16:245-862.52-4500-0070220111012Courtney Williams15:212-8250-101-25015011320105Natisha Hiedeman10:252-4500-100-00-2000201104Jessica Shepard4:390-100-000-00-6000000000Diamond Miller3:120-000-002-2100-2011000002Maria Kliundikova3:120-100-001-250-2202011101Anastasiia Olairi Kosu0:000-000-000-000000000000Karlie Samuelson0:000-000-000-000000000000Note: Scores are updated till halftime.