Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx game player stats and box score for May 6 | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Chicago Sky battled the Minnesota Lynx in a WNBA preseason game on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Angel Reese' Sky is coming off a 13-27 season, the third-worst record in the league. Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier's Lynx finished the 2024 season with the second-best record (30-10). Minnesota reached the WNBA Finals but was defeated by the New York Liberty in five games.

Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Chicago Sky

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- K. Nurs e 5 1 1 1 0 0 1-3 1-3 2-2 16 A. Reese 7 5 0 0 0 0 3-6 0-0 1-2 -1 K. Cardoso 10 5 0 1 2 0 5-7 0-0 0-2 5 A. Atkins 5 1 4 1 0 2 2-7 1-5 0-1 8 C. Vandersloot 11 3 4 3 0 3 5-6 1-2 0-0 8 E. Williams 4 0 1 0 1 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 R. Allen 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 M. Onyenwere 0 1 1 1 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -4 H. Van Lith 0 1 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 R. Banham 0 1 1 0 0 2 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 M. Bertsch DNP - - - - - - - - - J. Carter DNP - - - - - - - - - M. Westbeld DNP - - - - - - - - - A. Wilson DNP - - - - - - - - - M. Jefferson DNP - - - - - - - - -

Minnesota Lynx

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- B. Carleton 3 2 1 1 0 1 1-4 0-1 1-1 -13 N. Collier 4 3 0 1 0 2 1-8 0-4 2-2 -13 A. Smith 6 4 2 0 0 0 3-5 0-1 0-0 -7 N. Hiedeman 2 3 5 1 0 2 1-3 0-0 0-0 -8 C. Williams 4 5 3 0 0 2 2-6 0-2 0-0 0 A. Pili 3 2 0 0 0 1 1-1 1-1 0-0 1 K. Samuelson 5 0 0 3 0 0 0-1 0-0 5-6 -2 G. Berger 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 5 M. Badiane 7 1 0 1 2 1 3-5 0-2 1-2 7 D. Daniels DNP - - - - - - - - - D. Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - - A. Kosu DNP - - - - - - - - - A. Petty DNP - - - - - - - - - R. Richardson DNP - - - - - - - - - C. Taylor DNP - - - - - - - - - D. Juhász DNP - - - - - - - - - K. McBride DNP - - - - - - - - - D. Miller DNP - - - - - - - - - J. Shepard DNP - - - - - - - - -

Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

The Chicago Sky had a 24-11 lead over the Minnesota Lynx at the end of the first quarter. The Lynx outscored the Sky 25-18 in the second quarter. Chicago had a 42-36 lead heading into the halftime break.

Courtney Vandersloot led the Sky with 11 points and four assists on 5-for-6 shooting in the first half. Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points and five rebounds on 5-for-7 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

