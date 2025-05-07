  • home icon
  Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx game player stats and box score for May 6 | 2025 WNBA preseason

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx game player stats and box score for May 6 | 2025 WNBA preseason

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 07, 2025 00:05 GMT
WNBA: JUN 30 Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
The Chicago Sky battled the Minnesota Lynx in a WNBA preseason game on Tuesday (Image source: Getty)

The Chicago Sky battled the Minnesota Lynx in a WNBA preseason game on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Angel Reese' Sky is coming off a 13-27 season, the third-worst record in the league. Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier's Lynx finished the 2024 season with the second-best record (30-10). Minnesota reached the WNBA Finals but was defeated by the New York Liberty in five games.

Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Chicago Sky

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
K. Nurse5111001-31-32-216
A. Reese7500003-60-01-2-1
K. Cardoso10501205-70-00-25
A. Atkins5141022-71-50-18
C. Vandersloot11343035-61-20-08
E. Williams4010102-20-00-01
R. Allen0100010-10-00-01
M. Onyenwere0111000-20-20-0-4
H. Van Lith0100100-00-00-0-2
R. Banham0110020-10-10-0-2
M. BertschDNP---------
J. CarterDNP---------
M. WestbeldDNP---------
A. WilsonDNP---------
M. JeffersonDNP---------
Minnesota Lynx

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
B. Carleton3211011-40-11-1-13
N. Collier4301021-80-42-2-13
A. Smith6420003-50-10-0-7
N. Hiedeman2351021-30-00-0-8
C. Williams4530022-60-20-00
A. Pili3200011-11-10-01
K. Samuelson5003000-10-05-6-2
G. Berger2000001-20-10-05
M. Badiane7101213-50-21-27
D. DanielsDNP---------
D. JohnsonDNP---------
A. KosuDNP---------
A. PettyDNP---------
R. RichardsonDNP---------
C. TaylorDNP---------
D. JuhászDNP---------
K. McBrideDNP---------
D. MillerDNP---------
J. ShepardDNP---------
Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

The Chicago Sky had a 24-11 lead over the Minnesota Lynx at the end of the first quarter. The Lynx outscored the Sky 25-18 in the second quarter. Chicago had a 42-36 lead heading into the halftime break.

Courtney Vandersloot led the Sky with 11 points and four assists on 5-for-6 shooting in the first half. Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points and five rebounds on 5-for-7 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

