Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score for May 10 | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Minnesota Lynx wrapped up their preseason on Saturday with a hard-fought 92-87 victory over the Chicago Sky in a tightly contested matchup at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Though it was only preseason, both squads leaned on their starters, with Lynx regulars logging over 25 minutes and Sky’s first unit seeing more than 20 minutes of floor time.

Napheesa Collier dominated with 26 points and five rebounds on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting in just under 26 minutes. Courtney Williams chipped in 17 points, while Bridget Carleton added 11 for Minnesota.

For the Sky, Kia Nurse and Rachel Banham each scored 14 to lead Chicago, while Kamilla Cardoso contributed 13 points and nine rebounds, and Angel Reese finished with 10 points and five assists.

Both teams now gear up for regular-season action next weekend — Minnesota takes on the Dallas Wings Friday, while Chicago meets the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Below is the box score for the Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx preseason game.

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx box score

Chicago Sky player stats

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Kia Nurse SF 25:10 14 2 1 4 11 36.4 2 5 40.0 4 4 100 1 1 2 0 0 1 -2 Angel Reese PF 25:13 10 3 5 2 8 25.0 0 1 0.0 6 8 75.0 1 2 0 1 0 5 -1 Kamilla Cardoso C 24:46 13 9 1 4 7 57.1 0 0 - 5 5 100 2 7 2 0 3 3 -13 Ariel Atkins SG 28:34 7 7 6 3 13 23.1 1 8 12.5 0 0 - 2 5 3 1 2 1 6 Rachel Banham PG 21:41 14 3 3 5 9 55.6 4 7 57.1 0 0 - 1 2 0 2 0 1 10 Hailey Van Lith 14:55 8 1 3 3 4 75.0 2 2 100 0 0 - 0 1 2 1 0 2 -10 Elizabeth Williams 15:14 7 2 0 3 4 75.0 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 2 0 3 0 0 8 Rebecca Allen 17:33 5 3 1 2 3 66.7 0 1 0.0 1 1 100 0 3 1 0 0 0 -4 Michaela Onyenwere 16:49 6 3 0 2 7 28.6 1 2 50.0 1 1 100 1 2 3 0 0 4 -5 Maddy Westbeld 02:48 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0 0 -9 Moriah Jefferson 07:17 3 1 0 1 2 50.0 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0 1 -5 Morgan Bertsch 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jessika Carter 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Courtney Vandersloot 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alex Wilson 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals: 87 35 20 29 68 42.6 12 28 42.9 17 19 89.5 8 27 13 8 5 18 -5

Minnesota Lynx player stats

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Bridget Carleton SF 29:28 11 2 3 5 11 45.5 1 5 20.0 0 0 - 1 1 0 2 1 2 0 Napheesa Collier PF 25:54 26 5 0 8 13 61.5 2 3 66.7 8 9 88.9 1 4 2 1 1 0 11 Jessica Shepard C 23:35 10 8 9 5 8 62.5 0 0 - 0 0 - 3 5 0 0 0 3 11 Karlie Samuelson SG 25:13 8 2 2 2 6 33.3 2 5 40.0 2 2 100 0 2 0 1 0 3 9 Courtney Williams PG 27:21 17 7 4 7 14 50.0 2 4 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 7 2 0 0 1 7 Natisha Hiedeman 18:09 6 4 3 2 8 25.0 0 4 0.0 2 2 100 0 4 0 1 0 0 10 Diamond Miller 10:47 5 4 0 2 4 50.0 1 1 100 0 0 - 1 3 1 0 0 2 2 Alissa Pili 10:47 2 3 0 0 4 0.0 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 Marième Badiane 14:40 6 3 2 2 2 100 2 2 100 0 0 - 3 0 2 1 1 2 -4 Reigan Richardson 02:38 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0 0 -3 Grace Berger 06:24 0 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 - 1 0 1 0 0 1 -10 Anastasiia Olairi Kosu 05:04 1 1 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 1 2 50.0 0 1 1 0 1 1 -10 Dorka Juhász 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kayla McBride 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alanna Smith 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals: 92 40 23 33 72 45.8 10 27 37.0 16 19 84.2 12 28 11 6 4 16 5

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx: Game recap

The contest was close early, with an 11-11 tie midway through the opening quarter. Chicago pulled ahead with an 11-5 run capped by an Ariel Atkins 3-pointer, giving them a six-point edge.

Bridget Carleton helped spark a Lynx rally to go up 25-22 with two minutes left, but back-to-back Sky buckets gave Chicago a 27-25 lead at the end of the first.

Minnesota surged in the second, building a double-digit cushion at 44-33 with five minutes to go. However, the Sky clawed back, trimming the lead to 48-42 at halftime thanks to an Elizabeth Williams buzzer-beater from deep.

The third quarter saw momentum swing both ways, with a Williams hook shot cutting the Lynx lead to just three at 72-69 heading into the fourth.

Rachel Banham nailed a triple early in the final frame to give the Sky a 74-72 lead, and the two teams traded blows until the game was knotted at 85 with under three minutes left.

The Lynx then closed it out strong, executing a decisive 7-2 run to seal the win and end their preseason on a high note.

