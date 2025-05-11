  • home icon
Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score for May 10 | 2025 WNBA preseason

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified May 11, 2025 02:09 GMT
Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score for May 10 | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Minnesota Lynx wrapped up their preseason on Saturday with a hard-fought 92-87 victory over the Chicago Sky in a tightly contested matchup at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Though it was only preseason, both squads leaned on their starters, with Lynx regulars logging over 25 minutes and Sky’s first unit seeing more than 20 minutes of floor time.

Napheesa Collier dominated with 26 points and five rebounds on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting in just under 26 minutes. Courtney Williams chipped in 17 points, while Bridget Carleton added 11 for Minnesota.

For the Sky, Kia Nurse and Rachel Banham each scored 14 to lead Chicago, while Kamilla Cardoso contributed 13 points and nine rebounds, and Angel Reese finished with 10 points and five assists.

Both teams now gear up for regular-season action next weekend — Minnesota takes on the Dallas Wings Friday, while Chicago meets the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Below is the box score for the Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx preseason game.

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx box score

Chicago Sky player stats

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Kia Nurse SF25:10142141136.42540.044100112001-2
Angel Reese PF25:1310352825.0010.06875.0120105-1
Kamilla Cardoso C24:4613914757.100-55100272033-13
Ariel Atkins SG28:3477631323.11812.500-2531216
Rachel Banham PG21:4114335955.64757.100-12020110
Hailey Van Lith14:558133475.02210000-012102-10
Elizabeth Williams15:147203475.01110000-0203008
Rebecca Allen17:335312366.7010.011100031000-4
Michaela Onyenwere16:496302728.61250.011100123004-5
Maddy Westbeld02:4801000-00-00-010000-9
Moriah Jefferson07:173101250.01110000-010001-5
Morgan Bertsch00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Jessika Carter00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Courtney Vandersloot00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Alex Wilson00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Totals:873520296842.6122842.9171989.5827138518-5
Minnesota Lynx player stats

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Bridget Carleton SF29:28112351145.51520.000-1102120
Napheesa Collier PF25:54265081361.52366.78988.914211011
Jessica Shepard C23:3510895862.500-00-35000311
Karlie Samuelson SG25:138222633.32540.0221000201039
Courtney Williams PG27:21177471450.02450.01250.00720017
Natisha Hiedeman18:096432825.0040.02210004010010
Diamond Miller10:475402450.01110000-1310022
Alissa Pili10:47230040.0020.0221002110012
Marième Badiane14:40632221002210000-302112-4
Reigan Richardson02:38000010.0010.000-001000-3
Grace Berger06:24010010.000-00-101001-10
Anastasiia Olairi Kosu05:0411000-00-1250.0011011-10
Dorka Juhász00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Kayla McBride00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Alanna Smith00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Totals:924023337245.8102737.0161984.212281164165
Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx: Game recap

The contest was close early, with an 11-11 tie midway through the opening quarter. Chicago pulled ahead with an 11-5 run capped by an Ariel Atkins 3-pointer, giving them a six-point edge.

Bridget Carleton helped spark a Lynx rally to go up 25-22 with two minutes left, but back-to-back Sky buckets gave Chicago a 27-25 lead at the end of the first.

Minnesota surged in the second, building a double-digit cushion at 44-33 with five minutes to go. However, the Sky clawed back, trimming the lead to 48-42 at halftime thanks to an Elizabeth Williams buzzer-beater from deep.

The third quarter saw momentum swing both ways, with a Williams hook shot cutting the Lynx lead to just three at 72-69 heading into the fourth.

Rachel Banham nailed a triple early in the final frame to give the Sky a 74-72 lead, and the two teams traded blows until the game was knotted at 85 with under three minutes left.

The Lynx then closed it out strong, executing a decisive 7-2 run to seal the win and end their preseason on a high note.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

