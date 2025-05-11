Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score for May 10 | 2025 WNBA preseason
The Minnesota Lynx wrapped up their preseason on Saturday with a hard-fought 92-87 victory over the Chicago Sky in a tightly contested matchup at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Though it was only preseason, both squads leaned on their starters, with Lynx regulars logging over 25 minutes and Sky’s first unit seeing more than 20 minutes of floor time.
Napheesa Collier dominated with 26 points and five rebounds on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting in just under 26 minutes. Courtney Williams chipped in 17 points, while Bridget Carleton added 11 for Minnesota.
For the Sky, Kia Nurse and Rachel Banham each scored 14 to lead Chicago, while Kamilla Cardoso contributed 13 points and nine rebounds, and Angel Reese finished with 10 points and five assists.
Both teams now gear up for regular-season action next weekend — Minnesota takes on the Dallas Wings Friday, while Chicago meets the Indiana Fever on Saturday.
Below is the box score for the Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx preseason game.
Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx box score
Chicago Sky player stats
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
=+/-
Kia Nurse SF
25:10
14
2
1
4
11
36.4
2
5
40.0
4
4
100
1
1
2
0
0
1
-2
Angel Reese PF
25:13
10
3
5
2
8
25.0
0
1
0.0
6
8
75.0
1
2
0
1
0
5
-1
Kamilla Cardoso C
24:46
13
9
1
4
7
57.1
0
0
-
5
5
100
2
7
2
0
3
3
-13
Ariel Atkins SG
28:34
7
7
6
3
13
23.1
1
8
12.5
0
0
-
2
5
3
1
2
1
6
Rachel Banham PG
21:41
14
3
3
5
9
55.6
4
7
57.1
0
0
-
1
2
0
2
0
1
10
Hailey Van Lith
14:55
8
1
3
3
4
75.0
2
2
100
0
0
-
0
1
2
1
0
2
-10
Elizabeth Williams
15:14
7
2
0
3
4
75.0
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
2
0
3
0
0
8
Rebecca Allen
17:33
5
3
1
2
3
66.7
0
1
0.0
1
1
100
0
3
1
0
0
0
-4
Michaela Onyenwere
16:49
6
3
0
2
7
28.6
1
2
50.0
1
1
100
1
2
3
0
0
4
-5
Maddy Westbeld
02:48
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
0
0
0
0
-9
Moriah Jefferson
07:17
3
1
0
1
2
50.0
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
1
0
0
0
1
-5
Morgan Bertsch
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jessika Carter
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Courtney Vandersloot
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Alex Wilson
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Totals:
87
35
20
29
68
42.6
12
28
42.9
17
19
89.5
8
27
13
8
5
18
-5
Minnesota Lynx player stats
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
=+/-
Bridget Carleton SF
29:28
11
2
3
5
11
45.5
1
5
20.0
0
0
-
1
1
0
2
1
2
0
Napheesa Collier PF
25:54
26
5
0
8
13
61.5
2
3
66.7
8
9
88.9
1
4
2
1
1
0
11
Jessica Shepard C
23:35
10
8
9
5
8
62.5
0
0
-
0
0
-
3
5
0
0
0
3
11
Karlie Samuelson SG
25:13
8
2
2
2
6
33.3
2
5
40.0
2
2
100
0
2
0
1
0
3
9
Courtney Williams PG
27:21
17
7
4
7
14
50.0
2
4
50.0
1
2
50.0
0
7
2
0
0
1
7
Natisha Hiedeman
18:09
6
4
3
2
8
25.0
0
4
0.0
2
2
100
0
4
0
1
0
0
10
Diamond Miller
10:47
5
4
0
2
4
50.0
1
1
100
0
0
-
1
3
1
0
0
2
2
Alissa Pili
10:47
2
3
0
0
4
0.0
0
2
0.0
2
2
100
2
1
1
0
0
1
2
Marième Badiane
14:40
6
3
2
2
2
100
2
2
100
0
0
-
3
0
2
1
1
2
-4
Reigan Richardson
02:38
0
0
0
0
1
0.0
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
1
0
0
0
-3
Grace Berger
06:24
0
1
0
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
1
0
1
0
0
1
-10
Anastasiia Olairi Kosu
05:04
1
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
1
2
50.0
0
1
1
0
1
1
-10
Dorka Juhász
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kayla McBride
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Alanna Smith
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Totals:
92
40
23
33
72
45.8
10
27
37.0
16
19
84.2
12
28
11
6
4
16
5
Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx: Game recap
The contest was close early, with an 11-11 tie midway through the opening quarter. Chicago pulled ahead with an 11-5 run capped by an Ariel Atkins 3-pointer, giving them a six-point edge.
Bridget Carleton helped spark a Lynx rally to go up 25-22 with two minutes left, but back-to-back Sky buckets gave Chicago a 27-25 lead at the end of the first.
Minnesota surged in the second, building a double-digit cushion at 44-33 with five minutes to go. However, the Sky clawed back, trimming the lead to 48-42 at halftime thanks to an Elizabeth Williams buzzer-beater from deep.
The third quarter saw momentum swing both ways, with a Williams hook shot cutting the Lynx lead to just three at 72-69 heading into the fourth.
Rachel Banham nailed a triple early in the final frame to give the Sky a 74-72 lead, and the two teams traded blows until the game was knotted at 85 with under three minutes left.
The Lynx then closed it out strong, executing a decisive 7-2 run to seal the win and end their preseason on a high note.
About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro
John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.
He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.
A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.
He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.