Chicago Sky vs NY Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 21 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky battled on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Ad

New York and Chicago are on opposite ends of the standings. The Liberty are tied for No. 2 with a 22-13 record. They are looking for a second straight win. On the other hand, the Sky (8-26) are already eliminated from playoff contention. They are on a five-game losing skid.

This is the third meeting between the teams this season. New York won the previous two matchups: a 99-74 win on May 22 and an 85-66 victory on June 10. The Liberty and the Sky face each other for the fourth and final time on Sept. 11, their final game of the season.

Ad

Trending

Chicago Sky vs. NY Liberty player stats and box score

NY Liberty player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Leonie Fiebich 8 1 1 0 0 2 0 3-3 2-2 0-0 -1 Emma Meesseman 1 3 5 0 3 3 0 0-1 0-0 1-2 7 Jonquel Jones 10 1 1 0 2 0 0 4-6 2-4 0-0 -5 Sabrina Ionescu 2 2 1 2 0 1 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 -2 Natasha Cloud 10 4 2 2 1 0 0 4-9 2-6 0-1 2 Stephanie Talbot 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 3 Marine Johannès 9 1 0 0 0 1 1 3-5 3-4 0-0 0 Kennedy Burke 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-6 0-1 1-1 2 Rebekah Gardner 3 0 1 2 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 4 Isabelle Harrison DNP - - - - - - - - - - Nyara Sabally DNP - - - - - - - - - - Breanna Stewart DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Michaela Onyenwere 9 0 0 1 1 0 0 4-6 1-2 0-0 1 Angel Reese 6 3 1 1 1 1 0 2-4 0-0 2-2 -3 Kamilla Cardoso 10 11 4 2 0 2 1 5-5 0-0 0-0 -1 Ariel Atkins 10 4 1 2 0 0 1 4-7 1-3 1-1 4 Rachel Banham 3 0 1 0 1 1 0 1-4 1-3 0-0 0 Elizabeth Williams 4 4 1 0 2 2 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 Rebecca Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -2 Sevgi Uzun 0 0 1 1 1 2 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 -4 Kia Nurse 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 2-2 -5 Hailey Van Lith DNP - - - - - - - - - - Courtney Vandersloot DNP - - - - - - - - - - Maddy Westbeld DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Chicago Sky vs. NY Liberty game summary

The New York Liberty had a 23-22 lead over the Chicago Sky at the end of the opening quarter. Jonquel Jones scored seven points for New York.

The Liberty led 46-44 at halftime. Natasha Cloud had 10 points and four rebounds in the first half for New York. Jones scored 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range. Marine Johannès added nine points on 3-for-5 shooting (3-for-4 on 3-pointers) off the bench.

Ad

Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists on 5-for-5 shooting. Ariel Atkins added 10 points and four rebounds, while Michaela Onyenwere scored nine points on 4-for-6 shooting. Angel Reese had six points and three rebounds in 12 minutes.

Both teams return to action on Saturday. New York will battle the Atlanta Dream in a game that could have playoff seeding implications. Meanwhile, Chicago will host the Connecticut Sun.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More