Chicago Sky vs NY Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 21 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 21, 2025 23:52 GMT
Chicago Sky v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
The New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky battled on Thursday (Image source: Getty)

The New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky battled on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

New York and Chicago are on opposite ends of the standings. The Liberty are tied for No. 2 with a 22-13 record. They are looking for a second straight win. On the other hand, the Sky (8-26) are already eliminated from playoff contention. They are on a five-game losing skid.

This is the third meeting between the teams this season. New York won the previous two matchups: a 99-74 win on May 22 and an 85-66 victory on June 10. The Liberty and the Sky face each other for the fourth and final time on Sept. 11, their final game of the season.

Chicago Sky vs. NY Liberty player stats and box score

NY Liberty player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Leonie Fiebich81100203-32-20-0-1
Emma Meesseman13503300-10-01-27
Jonquel Jones101102004-62-40-0-5
Sabrina Ionescu22120101-30-00-0-2
Natasha Cloud104221004-92-60-12
Stephanie Talbot01210000-20-20-03
Marine Johannès91000113-53-40-00
Kennedy Burke31000001-60-11-12
Rebekah Gardner30120001-21-10-04
Isabelle HarrisonDNP----------
Nyara SaballyDNP----------
Breanna StewartDNP----------
Chicago Sky player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Michaela Onyenwere90011004-61-20-01
Angel Reese63111102-40-02-2-3
Kamilla Cardoso1011420215-50-00-0-1
Ariel Atkins104120014-71-31-14
Rachel Banham30101101-41-30-00
Elizabeth Williams44102202-40-00-00
Rebecca Allen00000000-20-10-0-2
Sevgi Uzun00111200-20-00-0-4
Kia Nurse20000000-10-12-2-5
Hailey Van LithDNP----------
Courtney VanderslootDNP----------
Maddy WestbeldDNP----------
Chicago Sky vs. NY Liberty game summary

The New York Liberty had a 23-22 lead over the Chicago Sky at the end of the opening quarter. Jonquel Jones scored seven points for New York.

The Liberty led 46-44 at halftime. Natasha Cloud had 10 points and four rebounds in the first half for New York. Jones scored 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range. Marine Johannès added nine points on 3-for-5 shooting (3-for-4 on 3-pointers) off the bench.

Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists on 5-for-5 shooting. Ariel Atkins added 10 points and four rebounds, while Michaela Onyenwere scored nine points on 4-for-6 shooting. Angel Reese had six points and three rebounds in 12 minutes.

Both teams return to action on Saturday. New York will battle the Atlanta Dream in a game that could have playoff seeding implications. Meanwhile, Chicago will host the Connecticut Sun.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

