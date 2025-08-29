Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury squared off in an interconference regular-season game on Thursday. Angel Reese’s Sky entered the matchup with a 9-28 record while riding a two-game losing streak. On the flip side, Satou Sabally’s Mercury came in with a 23-14 record and a two-game win streak.Chicago started the game with a lineup of Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Michaela Onyenwere, Aerial Atkins and Rachel Banham. Meanwhile, the Mercury countered with a starting five featuring Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Natasha Mack, Kahleah Copper and Monique Akoa Makani.The Sky came out firing on both ends of the court. Four of their five starters quickly scored at least three points each, while the team played solid defense and prevented the Mercury from getting buckets at the other end. Chicago quickly jumped out to a 14-6 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the quarter.Phoenix got its act together and slowly but steadily chipped away at the deficit. The hosts cut it down to just five points as the Sky took a 22-17 lead into the second period.Note: Scores will be added at halftime.