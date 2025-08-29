  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Chicago Sky
  • Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 29, 2025 02:28 GMT
Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 28 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Source: Getty)

The Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury squared off in an interconference regular-season game on Thursday. Angel Reese’s Sky entered the matchup with a 9-28 record while riding a two-game losing streak. On the flip side, Satou Sabally’s Mercury came in with a 23-14 record and a two-game win streak.

Ad

Chicago started the game with a lineup of Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Michaela Onyenwere, Aerial Atkins and Rachel Banham. Meanwhile, the Mercury countered with a starting five featuring Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Natasha Mack, Kahleah Copper and Monique Akoa Makani.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Sky came out firing on both ends of the court. Four of their five starters quickly scored at least three points each, while the team played solid defense and prevented the Mercury from getting buckets at the other end. Chicago quickly jumped out to a 14-6 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the quarter.

Phoenix got its act together and slowly but steadily chipped away at the deficit. The hosts cut it down to just five points as the Sky took a 22-17 lead into the second period.

Note: Scores will be added at halftime.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications