Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score - May 27 | 2025 WNBA Season
The Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury went head-to-head in an interconference WNBA regular season clash at PHX Arena on Tuesday. The Mercury tipped off with a starting five of Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Kathryn Westbeld, Sami Whitcomb and Monique Akoa Makani.
Ad
Chicago’s lineup featured Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse and Courtney Vandersloot. The Sky were missing standout rookie Hailey Van Lith, who was sidelined with an ankle injury just before tipoff.
Determined to reverse their early-season struggles, the Sky came out with intensity. Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins led the charge on offense, with Reese scoring seven points in the opening frame to help Chicago grab a 21-17 lead heading into the second quarter.
Ad
Trending
Ad
Chicago maintained their composure and held off the Mercury’s surge in the second quarter. Although Reese was held scoreless in the period after her strong start, Atkins continued to deliver on offense and dropped 14 points in two quarters. Her consistent play proved crucial, helping the Sky carry a 44-38 lead into halftime.
Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score
Chicago Sky
Ad
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
Plus/Minus
Kia Nurse
17:02
6
2
1
2
4
50
2
3
66.7
0
0
-
0
2
1
0
0
3
2
Angel Reese
14:37
7
8
2
1
3
33.3
0
0
-
5
5
100
2
6
2
1
1
1
0
Kamilla Cardoso
14:35
6
4
1
3
5
60
0
0
-
0
0
-
1
3
0
0
1
2
7
Ariel Atkins
16:38
14
5
1
5
8
62.5
1
2
50
3
4
75
0
5
2
1
0
2
4
Courtney Vandersloot
15:56
9
2
5
4
7
57.1
0
3
0
1
1
100
0
2
1
0
0
0
6
Michaela Onyenwere
5:23
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
2
6
Rachel Banham
7:02
0
1
1
0
2
0
0
2
0
0
0
-
0
1
2
0
0
1
4
Elizabeth Williams
5:25
2
2
1
1
3
33.3
0
0
-
0
0
-
1
1
0
0
1
0
-1
Rebecca Allen
3:22
0
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
2
1
0
0
0
2
Moriah Jefferson
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Hailey Van Lith
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Maddy Westbeld
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ad
Phoenix Mercury
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
Plus/Minus
Satou Sabally
14:28
9
4
3
3
12
25
1
5
20
2
4
50
2
2
1
1
0
1
-5
Alyssa Thomas
17:22
5
4
7
2
4
50
0
0
-
1
2
50
0
4
0
1
0
2
-4
Kathryn Westbeld
11:32
7
3
0
3
6
50
1
4
25
0
0
-
1
2
0
0
0
2
7
Sami Whitcomb
13:19
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
4
0
0
0
-
0
0
1
0
1
0
-3
Monique Akoa Makani
10:59
2
3
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
2
2
100
2
1
0
1
0
1
1
Kalani Brown
8:28
5
3
0
2
7
28.6
0
2
0
1
2
50
2
1
1
0
0
3
-13
Lexi Held
10:05
3
0
0
1
4
25
1
3
33.3
0
0
-
0
0
0
2
1
0
-6
Sevgi Uzun
4:41
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
0
0
0
0
-1
Kitija Laksa
9:06
7
1
0
3
5
60
1
3
33.3
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
-6
Kahleah Copper
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Natasha Mack
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Murjanatu Musa
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Note: Box score is updated till half time
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Atishay Jain
Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.
Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.
A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.