Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score - May 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury went head-to-head in an interconference WNBA regular season clash at PHX Arena on Tuesday. The Mercury tipped off with a starting five of Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Kathryn Westbeld, Sami Whitcomb and Monique Akoa Makani.

Chicago’s lineup featured Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse and Courtney Vandersloot. The Sky were missing standout rookie Hailey Van Lith, who was sidelined with an ankle injury just before tipoff.

Determined to reverse their early-season struggles, the Sky came out with intensity. Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins led the charge on offense, with Reese scoring seven points in the opening frame to help Chicago grab a 21-17 lead heading into the second quarter.

Chicago maintained their composure and held off the Mercury’s surge in the second quarter. Although Reese was held scoreless in the period after her strong start, Atkins continued to deliver on offense and dropped 14 points in two quarters. Her consistent play proved crucial, helping the Sky carry a 44-38 lead into halftime.

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score

Chicago Sky

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF Plus/Minus Kia Nurse 17:02 6 2 1 2 4 50 2 3 66.7 0 0 - 0 2 1 0 0 3 2 Angel Reese 14:37 7 8 2 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 5 5 100 2 6 2 1 1 1 0 Kamilla Cardoso 14:35 6 4 1 3 5 60 0 0 - 0 0 - 1 3 0 0 1 2 7 Ariel Atkins 16:38 14 5 1 5 8 62.5 1 2 50 3 4 75 0 5 2 1 0 2 4 Courtney Vandersloot 15:56 9 2 5 4 7 57.1 0 3 0 1 1 100 0 2 1 0 0 0 6 Michaela Onyenwere 5:23 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 Rachel Banham 7:02 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 0 1 2 0 0 1 4 Elizabeth Williams 5:25 2 2 1 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 0 0 - 1 1 0 0 1 0 -1 Rebecca Allen 3:22 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 Moriah Jefferson 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hailey Van Lith 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maddy Westbeld 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Phoenix Mercury

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF Plus/Minus Satou Sabally 14:28 9 4 3 3 12 25 1 5 20 2 4 50 2 2 1 1 0 1 -5 Alyssa Thomas 17:22 5 4 7 2 4 50 0 0 - 1 2 50 0 4 0 1 0 2 -4 Kathryn Westbeld 11:32 7 3 0 3 6 50 1 4 25 0 0 - 1 2 0 0 0 2 7 Sami Whitcomb 13:19 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 4 0 0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1 0 -3 Monique Akoa Makani 10:59 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 2 100 2 1 0 1 0 1 1 Kalani Brown 8:28 5 3 0 2 7 28.6 0 2 0 1 2 50 2 1 1 0 0 3 -13 Lexi Held 10:05 3 0 0 1 4 25 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 0 0 0 2 1 0 -6 Sevgi Uzun 4:41 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0 0 -1 Kitija Laksa 9:06 7 1 0 3 5 60 1 3 33.3 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 -6 Kahleah Copper 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Natasha Mack 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murjanatu Musa 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Note: Box score is updated till half time

