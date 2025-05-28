  • home icon
  • Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score - May 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score - May 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 28, 2025 02:59 GMT
Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score - May 27 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Source: Getty).
Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score - May 27 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Source: Getty).

The Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury went head-to-head in an interconference WNBA regular season clash at PHX Arena on Tuesday. The Mercury tipped off with a starting five of Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Kathryn Westbeld, Sami Whitcomb and Monique Akoa Makani.

Chicago’s lineup featured Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse and Courtney Vandersloot. The Sky were missing standout rookie Hailey Van Lith, who was sidelined with an ankle injury just before tipoff.

Determined to reverse their early-season struggles, the Sky came out with intensity. Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins led the charge on offense, with Reese scoring seven points in the opening frame to help Chicago grab a 21-17 lead heading into the second quarter.

Chicago maintained their composure and held off the Mercury’s surge in the second quarter. Although Reese was held scoreless in the period after her strong start, Atkins continued to deliver on offense and dropped 14 points in two quarters. Her consistent play proved crucial, helping the Sky carry a 44-38 lead into halftime.

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score

Chicago Sky

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPFPlus/Minus
Kia Nurse 17:0262124502366.700-0210032
Angel Reese 14:377821333.300-551002621110
Kamilla Cardoso 14:35641356000-00-1300127
Ariel Atkins 16:3814515862.5125034750521024
Courtney Vandersloot15:569254757.1030111000210006
Michaela Onyenwere5:2300000-00-00-0000026
Rachel Banham7:0201102002000-0120014
Elizabeth Williams5:252211333.300-00-110010-1
Rebecca Allen3:2202101000-00-0210002
Moriah Jefferson0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Hailey Van Lith0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Maddy Westbeld0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Phoenix Mercury

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPFPlus/Minus
Satou Sabally 14:289433122515202450221101-5
Alyssa Thomas 17:22547245000-1250040102-4
Kathryn Westbeld11:327303650142500-1200027
Sami Whitcomb 13:1900005004000-001010-3
Monique Akoa Makani10:59230010010221002101011
Kalani Brown8:285302728.60201250211003-13
Lexi Held10:0530014251333.300-000210-6
Sevgi Uzun4:4101101000-00-010000-1
Kitija Laksa9:0671035601333.3010100100-6
Kahleah Copper0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Natasha Mack0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Murjanatu Musa0:0000000-00-00-0000000

Note: Box score is updated till half time

