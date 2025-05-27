Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 27 | WNBA 2025 season

The Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury face each other on Tuesday at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. This is their first matchup of the season after the Mercury swept the Sky three games to none in last year's regular season series.
The Sky are still looking for their first win of the season after starting the year 0-3. They are still searching for a consistent offense in 2025. All three of their losses so far this season have come by at least 13 points.
On the other side of the matchup, the Mercury are 3-1 on the year and are undefeated at home. After losing their entire starting lineup in the offseason, Phoenix hasn't missed a beat, holding one of the best records in the league.
Both teams underwent major changes during the winter. The Sky let their leading scorer, Chennedy Carter, walk in free agency and handed the reins over to All-Star forward Angel Reese. The Mercury were forced to rebuild most of their rotation, bringing in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas to replace the players they lost, including WNBA legends in Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi.
Chicago Sky vs Los Angeles Sparks: Injury Reports
Sky injury report for May 27
The Chicago Sky will be without Moriah Jefferson for Tuesday's game against the Mercury. Rookie guard Hailey Van Lith is a game-time decision and is questionable to play against the Mercury, according to the team's injury report. Her status is considered day-to-day by the team.
Mercury injury report for May 27
The Phoenix Mercury will be without Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack for their season opener against the Sky. Murjanatu Musa is questionable to play in Tuesday's game with an illness. She is also considered day-to-day by the team.
Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury: Starting lineups and Depth Charts
Sky starting lineup and depth chart for May 27
The Sky are expected to use a starting lineup of Courtney Vandersloot (PG), Ariel Atkins (SG), Kia Nurse (SF), Angel Reese (PF) and Kamilla Cardoso (C).
Mercury starting lineup and depth chart for May 27
The Mercury's starting lineup will likely be one similar to the one they used on Sunday against the Washington Mystics, featuring Sami Whitcomb (PG), Monique Akoa Makani (SG), Alyssa Thomas (SF), Satou Sabally (PF) and Kathryn Westbeld (C).
How to watch Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury?
The matchup between the Sky and Mercury is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will be streamed on WNBA League Pass.