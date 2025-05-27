Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - May 27 | 2025 WNBA season

On Tuesday, the Chicago Sky will travel to Arizona to face the Phoenix Mercury at the PHX Arena. The franchise from the windy city will be hoping to end their three-game slide with their first win of the season. Mercury have been on a positive run, winning three of their first four games.

The Chicago Sky have started the season poorly, as they have lost their opening three games. Facing the Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their opening game, the Sky were beaten convincingly by a score of 93-58.

While they did put up a better fight at home against the reigning champions in the second game, they eventually succumbed to a 25-point defeat. This trend continued into their third game, as they were defeated by the Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Mercury have started the season strong, despite a complete rebuild during the off-season. Newcomer Satou Sabally has settled well in Arizona and has led the team from the front. In their first four games, the Mercury has only lost once while beating the likes of the Seattle Storm, LA Sparks, and the Washington Mystics. Currently in fourth place, a win against the Sky could place them in the top two of the WNBA standings.

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Odds, and Prediction

The game between the Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury is scheduled for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Local fans can follow the action live on the Arizona Family 3TV, Arizona Family Sports, The U, and WCIU networks. Viewers online can also follow the game by livestreaming it on the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Chicago Sky +7.5 o156.5 (-115) +260 Phoenix Mercury -7.5 u156.5 (-105) -330

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tipoff

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury Preview

Both teams enter this fixture with contrasting fortunes. The Chicago Sky currently ranks 10th in the table, and a defeat could see them go to the bottom of the pile. On the other hand, the Mercury hopes to extend their winning streak to three games with a win at the PHX Arena.

The team from Phoenix had a busy offseason this term as they went in for a complete rebuild. Their longtime leader, Dianna Taurasi, retired at the start of the season, while the likes of Britney Griner, Natasha Cloud, and Sophie Cunningham all exited Arizona. The Mercury brought in Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun. All of them have settled well in Phoenix, especially Sabaly, who has led the team from the front.

On the other hand, the Chicago Sky had a rebuild of their own as new head coach Tyler Marsh looked to build his team around Angel Reese. They added the likes of Courtney Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse, and Rebecca Allen to the team, while also drafting the likes of Ajša Sivka and Hailey Van Lith from the 2025 Draft Lottery.

Despite this overhaul, the Sky have been unable to get going as the team looks unsettled and lacks a consistent scorer. The team has been unable to reach the 80-point mark so far this season and will need to up their offense if they are to make a comeback in the coming games.

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury Starting lineups

The Chicago Sky roster currently has two players on the injury list: Hailey Van Lith and Moriah Jefferson. Apart from the two, the team should have all players available for the game against the Mercury.

Position Starter PG Courtney Vandersloot SG Kia Nurse SF Ariel Atkins PF Angel Reese C Kamila Cardoso

The Mercury, on the other hand, has two players on the injury list: Kahleah Copper(knee) and Natasha Mack (back).

Position Starter PG Sami Whitcomb SG Monique Akoa Makani SF Satou Sabaly PF Alyssa Thomas C Kathryn Westbled

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury Betting Tips

For the Phoenix Mercury, forward Satou Sabally should be considered as a top pick. The former Wings star has an odd of -115 for recording under 21.5 points, while she has been a consistent scorer averaging 19.5 points at the time of writing, making this a great pick.

Alternatively, Courtney Vandersloot should be the top pick for the Chicago Sky. She currently has an odd of -120 for over 10.5 points, which should be a great pick.

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction

Many would like to see Angel Reese achieve her first win of the season; however, the reality is that the Sky ranks among the weakest teams in the league. They have the lowest offensive and defensive scores, which means they will likely struggle again against a strong Mercury team.

