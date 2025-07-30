  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 30, 2025 01:02 GMT
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn
The Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics battled on Tuesday (Image source: Imagn)

The Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics battled on Tuesday at CareFirst Arena in Washington.

Ad

Coming into the game, the Sky are on a five-game losing skid. They are No. 12 in the standings with a 7-18 record. Meanwhile, the Mystics (12-13) hold the eighth and final playoff spot.

Washington returns to action on Thursday against the Golden State Valkyries, while Chicago will host the Valkyries on Friday.

Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sonia Citron191000107-84-41-18
Kiki Iriafen113320114-70-03-55
Shakira Austin41130102-30-00-04
Brittney Sykes82402003-40-02-23
Sug Sutton30200001-51-40-03
Jade Melbourne01110100-00-00-03
Stefanie Dolson42130002-30-10-31
Emily Engstler34301100-20-23-46
Lucy Olsen30100001-21-20-07
Georgia AmooreDNP----------
Aaliyah EdwardsDNP----------
Ad

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rebecca Allen101211004-52-30-0-8
Angel Reese118221213-110-15-6-3
Kamilla Cardoso104020103-60-04-4-6
Kia Nurse42100002-50-20-0-6
Rachel Banham81201003-62-50-0-9
Elizabeth Williams22230011-20-00-00
Michaela Onyenwere21000101-20-10-0-4
Maddy Westbeld00010100-00-00-0-4
Ariel AtkinsDNP----------
Sevgi UzunDNP----------
Hailey Van LithDNP----------
Courtney VanderslootDNP----------
Ad

Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics game summary

The Washington Mystics had a 30-27 lead over the Chicago Sky after the opening quarter. Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 12 points on 5-for-6, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range. Angel Reese had nine points and five rebounds for the Sky.

Washington increased its lead to eight (55-47) at halftime. The Mystics outscored the Sky 25-20 in the second quarter. Citron scored 19 points on 7-for-8 (4-for-4 on 3-pointers) in the first half. Kiki Iriafen added 11 points, while Brittney Sykes had eight points and four assists.

Ad

Reese led Chicago in the first half with 11 points and eight rebounds. Rebecca Allen and Kamilla Cardoso chipped in 10 points apiece, while Rachel Banham added eight points.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications