Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics battled on Tuesday at CareFirst Arena in Washington.

Coming into the game, the Sky are on a five-game losing skid. They are No. 12 in the standings with a 7-18 record. Meanwhile, the Mystics (12-13) hold the eighth and final playoff spot.

Washington returns to action on Thursday against the Golden State Valkyries, while Chicago will host the Valkyries on Friday.

Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sonia Citro n 19 1 0 0 0 1 0 7-8 4-4 1-1 8 Kiki Iriafen 11 3 3 2 0 1 1 4-7 0-0 3-5 5 Shakira Austin 4 1 1 3 0 1 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 4 Brittney Sykes 8 2 4 0 2 0 0 3-4 0-0 2-2 3 Sug Sutton 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1-5 1-4 0-0 3 Jade Melbourne 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 Stefanie Dolson 4 2 1 3 0 0 0 2-3 0-1 0-3 1 Emily Engstler 3 4 3 0 1 1 0 0-2 0-2 3-4 6 Lucy Olsen 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 7 Georgia Amoore DNP - - - - - - - - - - Aaliyah Edwards DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rebecca Alle n 10 1 2 1 1 0 0 4-5 2-3 0-0 -8 Angel Reese 11 8 2 2 1 2 1 3-11 0-1 5-6 -3 Kamilla Cardoso 10 4 0 2 0 1 0 3-6 0-0 4-4 -6 Kia Nurse 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 2-5 0-2 0-0 -6 Rachel Banham 8 1 2 0 1 0 0 3-6 2-5 0-0 -9 Elizabeth Williams 2 2 2 3 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 Michaela Onyenwere 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -4 Maddy Westbeld 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Ariel Atkins DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sevgi Uzun DNP - - - - - - - - - - Hailey Van Lith DNP - - - - - - - - - - Courtney Vandersloot DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics game summary

The Washington Mystics had a 30-27 lead over the Chicago Sky after the opening quarter. Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 12 points on 5-for-6, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range. Angel Reese had nine points and five rebounds for the Sky.

Washington increased its lead to eight (55-47) at halftime. The Mystics outscored the Sky 25-20 in the second quarter. Citron scored 19 points on 7-for-8 (4-for-4 on 3-pointers) in the first half. Kiki Iriafen added 11 points, while Brittney Sykes had eight points and four assists.

Reese led Chicago in the first half with 11 points and eight rebounds. Rebecca Allen and Kamilla Cardoso chipped in 10 points apiece, while Rachel Banham added eight points.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

