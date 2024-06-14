The Washington Mystics host the Chicago Sky on June 14 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be the second match for the Mystics after they shattered their 12-game losing streak on Tuesday.

This is the second time the Mystics and the Sky will meet each other. The last time these teams faced off, Chicago pulled away as the victorious one with a final score of 79-71.

Both teams have some players injured, and their absence can significantly affect the match's outcome. Here's a look at the injury report for both teams.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics injury reports for June 14–2024 WNBA season

Chicago Sky Injury Report for June 14

The Chicago Sky is confirmed to be one member down on Friday's matchup. Elizabeth Williams is sidelined with a knee injury and will be undergoing surgery to repair her torn meniscus. There has been no announcement for an expected return date for Williams as of yet.

As per ESPN, Diamond DeShield is in a day-to-day status nursing minor injuries. Her participation will depend on her medical condition before the game and the coach's decision.

Washington Mystics Injury Report for June 14

The Washington Mystics, on the other hand, are down two members against the Sky. Shakira Austin will be out for Friday night because of a hip injury that has been bothering her.

Brittney Skyes will also be out, as per ESPN, because of an injury that she suffered in Tuesday's game. The details of the injury have not been made public yet.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Game Preview

The Mystics will be pushing hard from the get-go, given that they tasted victory after a long wait of twelve games. They currently have the worst record in the league with a single win and twelve losses under their name, so the Mystics will try their hardest to keep building on the winning momentum from their previous matchup and win some games in the future, starting with a conquest over the Sky.

Chicago Sky, on the other hand, would try to get back on the winning side themselves. They are on a two-game losing streak after the Connecticut Sun defeated them 83-75 on Wednesday. Sky currently has a 4–7 record. They will try to get as many wins as they can to make a case for playoff qualification.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch?

The Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics will be televised on ION and a radio broadcast will be available on The Team 980. The fans can also catch up on the game on the WNBA app with a WNBA pass subscription.