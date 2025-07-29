Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - July 29 | 2025 WNBA season 

The Chicago Sky take on the Washington Mystics in one of three WNBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the third Sky-Mystics game of the season. Chicago has struggled against Washington, losing both games. Heading into Tuesday’s matchup, the Sky (7-18) is 12th in the standings and second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Mystics (12-13) are in the playoff hunt, holding the eighth seed in the league. Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting TipsThe Sky-Mystics game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET from CareFirst Arena. Fans can watch the game live on The U and MNMT. Alternatively, the game can be streamed with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV. Moneyline: Mystics (-357) vs Sky (+270)Odds: Mystics (-7) vs. Sky (+7)Total (O/U): Mystics -110 (o157.5) vs. Sky -110 (u157.5)Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing. Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics PreviewThe Chicago Sky have dropped two games versus the Mystics this season, losing 81-79 on July 7 and 79-72 on June 17. Angel Reese has been the standout performer for Chicago through these games, recording 22 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in the second game. She also recorded a double-double in the first game, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Brittney Sykes has also been solid, recording 21.5 points against the Sky. The Mystics have also relied on Sonia Citron, the rookie is averaging 13 points, 8.5 rebounds and three assists against the Sky. Heading into this game, Angel Reese and Co. are on a five-game losing streak and have dropped seven of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Mystics have split their last 10 and head into Tuesday’s matchup following a loss against the Phoenix Mercury. Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Predicted Starting LineupSkyPG: Rachel Banham | SG: Kia Nurse | SF: Angel Reese | PF: Rebecca Allen | C: Kamilla CardosoMysticsPG: Brittney Sykes | SG: Sonia Citron | SF: Sug Sutton | PF: Kiki Iriafen | C: Shakira AustinChicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Betting TipsAngel Reese’s points total for Tuesday’s game sits at 14.5, which is a touch above her season average of 13.8 ppg. She has missed the Sky’s last two games with a back injury and will look to ease into the game vs the Mystics. Bet on the under. Meanwhile, Brittney Sykes’ points total sits is also set at 14.5, slightly lower than her season average of 16.0 ppg. Sykes has hit a slump, shooting 26% (5-for-19) from the field over her last two games. Bet on the under. Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics PredictionThe Washington Mystics are heavily favored to win Tuesday’s game at home. They’ve already beaten the Sky twice this season and will likely add another win as they look to grab a .500 record. Prediction: Expect the Mystics to win.