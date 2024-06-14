Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (June 14)

The Chicago Sky are looking to make it 2-0 this season against the Washington Mystics. Chicago, which won the first encounter 79-71, will be hoping to get another W for Angel Reese’s homecoming game. The Sky rookie will have family and friends from Maryland who might make it a home game for the visitors.

The Mystics earned their first WNBA victory of the season by pulling off an upset against the Atlanta Dream 87-68 on Tuesday. However, injuries continue to plague the team, with Shakira Austin out with a hip injury. Brittney Sykes returned to suit up versus Atlanta but will be in street clothes in the rematch with Chicago.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Angel Reese has been superb, particularly in her last five games but the Chicago Sky are 1-4 during that stretch. The team’s defense, a big part of their early-season success, hasn’t been performing at the same level. Reese and Co. will have to get back that identity to prevent another upset win by the hosts.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Preview, starting lineups and prediction

Entertainment and Sports Arena will host the rematch between the Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics. Ion will air the game as it happens, while streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Sky (-135) vs. Mystics (+115)

Spread: Sky (-2.5) vs. Mystics (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Sky (o157.0 -110) vs. Mystics (u157.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Game preview

In the Chicago Sky’s first encounter with the Washington Mystics, they came out flat and were nearly punished because of it. It took a huge rally from the Sky to eventually take the lead and then hold on to beat the Mystics. They can’t afford another lethargic opening half versus the hosts if they want to avoid extending their losing streak to three.

Expand Tweet

Without Austin and Sykes, the Mystics’ offense will again be challenged to put up buckets. Ariel Atkins has been playing well, but Washington needs Stefanie Dolson, Aaliyah Edwards, Myisha Hines-Allen and Karlie Samuelson to carry more of the scoring load. They nearly pulled off an upset against Chicago behind a balanced attack. Perhaps they can get over the hump if more players contribute on Friday.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

C - Kamilla Cardoso, F - Angel Reese, G - Diamond DeShields, G - Marina Mabrey and G - Dana Evans will open the game for the Chicago Sky.

Chennedy Carter, who has been quite good off the bench for Chicago, might be the first reserve to join the starters. Isabelle Harrison might also get that role if Reese or Cardoso gets into foul trouble.

C - Stefanie Dolson, F - Aaliyah Edwards, G - Karlie Samuelson, G - Ariel Atkins and G - Julie Vanloo could start for the Washington Mystics.

Myisha Hines-Allen has done a solid job, giving the team a lift off the bench. She is likely to get that role for Washington on Friday.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Prediction

Chicago’s only win during its 1-4 stretch was against Washington. The Sky will not likely feel like they are playing on the road due to the crowd that will at least be partly rooting for Angel Reese. Chicago is likely ending its two-game losing slump and sending the Mystics back to the losing column.

Also read: "The jealousy is oozing out, it’s bad": Fans slam Angel Reese for cheekily taking credit for WNBA's surging popularity