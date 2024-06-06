Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 6 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Washington Mystics host the Chicago Sky on Thursday. The matchup is one of two WNBA games on the day and will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Sky are hoping to stop the bleeding after losing back-to-back games. The first was with the Indiana Fever, while the most recent one was with the powerhouse team New York Liberty. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Mystics remain winless this season, losing all nine games. They are at the bottommost team in the Eastern Conference, occupying the sixth place.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Injuries for June 6

The Chicago Sky have no players listed in their injury report. That means all the names on their roster, including Kamilla Cardoso, are good to go against the Mystics.

On the other side of the fence, the Mystics have two players who will not suit up. Brittney Sykes is nursing an ankle injury, while Shakira Austin's hip needs more time to heal.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 6

Marina Mabrey, as a starter, has played the most minutes, with almost 35 during their last game against the Liberty.

Center Elizabeth Williams is seeing heavy minutes, which is why Kamilla Cardoso is limited to just 12 minutes a game. Chennedy Carter is the first option off the bench, as the Sky primarily uses a nine-woman rotation.

Player Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Dana Evans Lindsay Allen Shooting Guard Malina Mabrey Chennedy Carter Marqueesha Davis Small Forward Diamond DeShields Michaela Onyenwere Power Forward Angel Reese Isabelle Harrison Center Elizabeth Williams Kamilla Cardoso Brianna Turner

The Mystics, meanwhile, have been mainly using an eight-woman rotation, with Myshia Hines-Allen the first option off the bench.

Jade Melbourne and Stefanie Walker-Kimbrough are seeing significant minutes in the second unit. Ariel Atkins and Karlie Samuelson are playing the most minutes among starters, doing at least 31 minutes per game.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Julie Vanloo Jade Melbourne *Brittney Sykes Shooting Guard Ariel Atkins Stefanie Walker-Kimbrough DiDi Richards Small Foward Karlie Samuelson Emily Engstler Power Forward Aaliyah Edwards Myshia Hines-Allen Center Stefanie Dolson *Stefanie Dolson

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics?

The live television coverage can be seen on Monumental Sports Network and the U. WNBA League Pass is a popular option for those who want to watch the Sky-Mystics game through live streaming.

In-game tickets are available at Ticketmaster, with the cheapest seats priced at $69, while the most expensive ones are valued at $1,000.