"Chill on us": Flau'jae Johnson responds as LSU boyfriend comes under scrutiny after program's first loss 

Flau'jae Johnson stepped in to defend her boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., after critics came after him following the LSU Tigers men’s football team’s first loss of the season. She didn’t hold back while clapping back at social media users who mocked Hilton’s subpar performance on Saturday.In the 24-19 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday, Hilton Jr. had a limited role on the field. The wide receiver finished with just one catch for 10 yards and no touchdowns. That stat line led to harsh criticism, with detractors taking shots at him.That’s when Johnson spoke up, firing back at those who were mocking him.“yall some a**,” a fan said.“chill on us,” Johnson replied.Flaujae 4️⃣ @FlaujaeLINK@Eli5816 chill on usIn another exchange, someone asked, “Whats going on with Chris?” To which, she replied, “excuse me ?”Credits: XFinally, when one fan said, “this loss ruins our season,” Johnson simply questioned, “Why.”Credits: XThe Tigers entered the matchup with a four-game winning streak, having defeated Clemson, LA Tech, Florida, and SE LA. The momentum made the loss hurt even more, especially since the fourth-ranked team was stunned by the lower-ranked #13 Ole Miss.For Flau'jae Johnson, the upcoming 2025–2026 college basketball season is right around the corner. Her team will begin the campaign with back-to-back home games against Houston Christian on November 3 and Southeastern Louisiana on November 5.She enters her fourth year of college looking strong, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in the 2024-2025 season.Flau'jae Johnson gets lauded by LSU coach ahead of 4th college seasonLSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey had nothing but praise for Flau'jae Johnson as she enters her senior year. Mulkey showered her with heartfelt compliments, shedding light on Johnson’s commitment to the program.“She was the first one I signed here. I will always, always have a special place in my heart for her,&quot; Mulkey said on Tuesday. &quot;She could have chosen some better basketball schools at that time, and she chose to come here and get LSU back on track. And her freshman year, she wins a national championship.&quot;The expectations for Flau'jae Johnson’s final season are immense. She is expected to lead LSU back to another deep run in March Madness, with many already projecting her to be the number one overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.