Chiney Ogwumike drops 5-word reaction as WNBA takes major step into Hollywood with first-ever series

Following her playing days in the WNBA, Chiney Ogwumike has transitioned into a career as a TV analyst. On Tuesday, she made a major announcement regarding her big break for the league in the entertainment landscape.

Reports emerged that a WNBA-themed comedy series is in development with the people at Peacock. Ogwumike will be working closely on the project with the creators from the hit show Glow.

As the news started to circle around on social media, Chiney Ogwumike took to X (formerly Twitter) to give her thoughts on the news. She is bursting with excitement to see the WNBA get their shine on the big screen.

"WE ARE MAKING A SHOW!"

Before testing her skills in the TV world, Ogwumike enjoyed nearly a decade-long career in the WNBA. She was drafted No. 1 overall by the Connecticut Sun in 2014, where she managed to make two All-Star teams despite dealing with numerous injuries.

Following the 2018 campaign, Ogwumike opted to depart from the Sun and join the LA Sparks. She'd go on to finish out her playing career there, last playing briefly during the 2023 season.

Between her time as a player and covering the league on TV, Ogwumike will now attempt to create a TV product that can help further grow the WNBA.

Chiney Ogwumike speaks on potential Paige Bueckers vs JuJu Watkins showdown in NCAA tournament

With March Madness getting ready to take over the sports landscape, Chiney Ogwumike has shifted her focus to college basketball as of late. During a recent TV appearance, she spoke about her frustrations with two of the top stars meeting early in the tournament.

As the women's NCAA tournament gets ready to begin, all eyes will be on Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins. One is attempting to end their career on a high note, while the other continues to emerge as a superstar.

While speaking on Good Morning America Monday, Chiney Ogwumike reflected on the two guards heading into the tournament. She is frustrated that things unfolded for them to meet in the Elite 8 and not close to the championship.

"To me I think it's going to be really interesting because if you think about the most-watched women's game this year, USC-UConn," Ogwumike said. "Either Paige Bueckers or JuJu Watkins will not be in the Final Four. I was mad I wanted them both, but the fact that's going to happen potentially in the Elite 8 to me is going to be super fun."

UConn and USC both finished as top two seeds, with Watkins and company claiming the stop spot in the "Spokane" section of the bracket. Seeing as they are two of the most notable figures in women's college basketball, their potential showdown could end up being the must-watch game of the tournament.

