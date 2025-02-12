  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NFL Super Bowl 2025
  • "Coach Prime raised him well": Fans react as Angel Reese gets ignored by Shedeur Sanders with heads down on his phone walk

"Coach Prime raised him well": Fans react as Angel Reese gets ignored by Shedeur Sanders with heads down on his phone walk

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 12, 2025 18:47 GMT
&quot;Coach Prime raised him well&quot;: Fans react as Angel Reese gets ignored by Shedeur Sanders with heads down on his phone walk (Image credit: Getty)
"Coach Prime raised him well": Fans react as Angel Reese gets ignored by Shedeur Sanders with heads down on his phone walk (Image credit: Getty)

Plenty of fans had something to say about Shedeur Sanders ignoring Angel Reese at a Super Bowl event. Sanders, who is set to become a high pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, attended several events during Super Bowl week, including the Flag Football game where Reese served as honorary coach.

A short clip making the rounds on social media showed the Colorado Buffaloes star walking by Angel Reese as she talked with fans. When the people with her looked up, Sanders looked at his phone and ignored everybody around him. Reese was then shown looking surprised that Sanders didn't even look at her.

also-read-trending Trending

It didn't take long for fans to react to this situation and some praised Deion Sanders for raising Shedeur well while others joked about the quality of the move and said Travis Hunter could learn a few things from the quarterback.

One fan praised Deion Sanders
One fan praised Deion Sanders
Somebody said Travis Hunter could learn from Shedeur Sanders
Somebody said Travis Hunter could learn from Shedeur Sanders
One fan highlighted the results of such a simple move
One fan highlighted the results of such a simple move

Other fans talked about Reese's reaction while speculating what app Sanders opened to ignore the Chicago Sky star.

"He even had his phone out... The introvert starter pack😭," one fan wrote.
"bro opened the weather app 😭," another fan said.

It's unclear if anything happened between Angel Reese and Shedeur Sanders for him to avoid seeing her. Sanders was present at Reese's 21st birthday and over the years, there were no signs of them beefing or having any animosity towards one another.

Angel Reese hypes up WNBA at Super Bowl event

Besides the awkward moment with Shedeur Sanders, Angel Reese starred in more positive events during her time in New Orleans. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year runner-up showed support to her league when asked about Luka Doncic's trade. While she admitted it was shocking, Reese said the W also had a string of surprising moves.

"Uh, that been shocking," Reese said before adding that the WNBA is also having a busy time regarding trades. "But the WNBA, let's talk the WNBA, we had some [trades]. We're checking over too."

After a remarkable rookie season, Reese is ready to take her game to the next level in 2025. But first, she's going at it against the best players in the world in the first edition of Unrivaled.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी