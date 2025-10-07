"Coaches and players were complaining" - Napheesa Collier gets 100% real with Kamala Harris about taking on Cathy Engelbert

Napheesa Collier has opened up to former United States Vice President Kamala Harris on why she decided to take on WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Collier made headlines before the WNBA Finals for calling out Engelbert, including a damning revelation about Caitlin Clark from their private conversation. Speaking on &quot;A Day of Unreasonable Conversation 2025&quot; in Los Angeles, Collier explained everything to Harris in their sit-down discussion. The Minnesota Lynx superstar couldn't hold it anymore after the league often ignored the players, coaches and fans regarding changes to physicality and officiating. &quot;For so long, I felt like I saw what was going on behind closed doors,&quot; Collier said. &quot;For so long, we tried to have these conversations and move the needle in those meetings that we would have with the league, within our leadership. I saw nothing was changing. Coaches, winning and losing alike, were complaining about the same things, over and over again.The two-time MVP runner-up added:&quot;Players, over and over again, we weren't seeing a change that our leadership was trying to make. And I think I just got to the point where I was fed up.&quot;Here's a video from Maxwell Millington of Axios. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert initially didn't dispute Napheesa Collier's comments in a released statement. However, Engelbert changed her tune before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, denying that she said things about how Caitlin Clark should be grateful to the league. Engelbert did acknowledge that her relationship with the players needs work, but she feels confident it could improve over time. Cathy Engelbert lost players before Napheesa Collier's commentsCathy Engelbert lost players before Napheesa Collier's comments. (Photo: IMAGN)Even before Napheesa Collier's comments, Cathy Engelbert had already lost the players due to a variety of reasons. A longtime senior executive told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Kendra Andrews that transparency and trust have been an issue between the two sides. &quot;This is an inflection point for the league,&quot; the exec said. &quot;There is a root cause, and it's lack of transparency, lack of trust in the league and the relationship between the players and the league. You can get transparency overnight. But trust is not built overnight, and (Engelbert has) lost it. She can't get it back overnight.&quot;The current CBA is set to expire at the end of the month. If both sides can't agree on a new deal, the WNBA will have a lockout. NBA commissioner Adam Silver remains confident that a new CBA is going to happen.