"Colorism is a FACTOR": A'ja Wilson's friend claims "white adjacent" teams act like victims while being aggressors

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Sep 27, 2025 11:46 GMT
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson’s friend, Michael McManus, shared his thoughts on the WNBA playoffs on Friday. McManus argued that “white adjacent” teams often portray themselves as victims during games while actually playing the role of aggressors.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the influencer expressed his opinion on the officiating in WNBA games, suggesting that "colorism" plays a role in the referees' decision-making.

"I don’t like Phoenix at all but this the type of officiating that bothers me. The more white adjacent team gets treated like victims even when they are the aggressor. And yes. Colorism is a FACTOR," he wrote.
McManus tweeted the statement after the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals. He believed the officiating calls were made according to the skin tone of players and offered an example to advocate his claim.

"If Kah was two shades of Fenty Beauty lighter, No call," he added.
The self-proclaimed Twitter antagonist voiced frustration over the officiating in the Mercury’s game, believing referees failed to make fair calls. McManus claimed that teams with a higher number of white players often portrayed themselves as victims and received protection from referees while actually being the aggressors on court.

Although he avoided naming teams directly, his remarks were aimed at the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever, both of which feature several white players on their rosters. While McManus felt the Lynx benefited from lenient officiating, the Mercury didn’t appear too concerned with the calls, securing an 84-76 victory to take a 2-1 series lead instead.

A’ja Wilson’s friend backs statement criticizing Lynx coach over officiating complaints

The WNBA playoffs have been especially physical this year, with referees reluctant to call many contact fouls. That was most evident in Friday’s matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx, where the game featured several stretches of intense physical play.

In her post-game interview, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve lashed out at officials for missing calls, suggesting Napheesa Collier may have sustained a “fracture” during an on-court clash. However, a fan pushed back, accusing the coach of double standards in her officiating complaints.

"When coaches complain about refs, how come they never highlight when it benefits them?" he questioned.

A'ja Wilson's friend, Michael McManus, seemed to agree with this statement and showed his support by retweeting the post on his profile.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Edited by Neha
