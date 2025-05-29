"Colorway is tough" - WNBA fans react to Angel Reese's first signature sneaker with Reebok

Angel Reese has entered the signature sneaker game as she released her first signature sneaker with Reebok. The sneakers feature bold red and brown accents, with the Chicago Sky star's logo on the tongue of the shoe. They are called

Ad

On Thursday, fans dropped in the comments section to express their thoughts after Nice Kicks shared pictures of Reese's newest shoes in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One fan complimented the logo and the sneakers colorway while expressing excitement to get their hands on a pair.

"the logo is toughhhhhh. the color way is toughhh can’t wait to get these"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans joined the thread and expressed similar thoughts in their comments.

"I needeeeeeeed thoseeeeee," one fan said.

"These about to sell like hotcakes at Ross in a few months," another fan said.

"Can’t wit I need this color way ❤️🥰❤️" another fan said.

While most fans praised Reebok's new release, some found it an opportunity to troll the Sky star for her poor shooting skills.

Ad

"Do these shoes come with bad shooting %?" one fan said.

"They should have made them Reebok Pumps but instead of a basketball put a brick with here logo on it.... That would have been tight..." another fan said.

Angel Reese's signature sneakers - called the “Pretty Gritty” Reebok Engine A PE - will be released on June 4 and will retail for $120 per pair.

Ad

"My player-exclusive colorway": Angel Reese reveals thoughts on her signature sneakers

Angel Reese and Reebok started their partnership in 2023, when she was playing for LSU in the Division 1 NCAA Tournament. The sportswear giants had signed the then-Tigers star through an NIL deal, and in October 2024, agreed on a multiyear endorsement contract extension.

Since then, the Sky power forward has become the face of Reebok's women's basketball division and is among the only six active WNBA players with a signature shoe deal. On Thursday, the double-double machine expressed her thoughts on her first signature sneakers in a press release.

Ad

"The Engine A – Pretty Gritty is my player-exclusive colorway for Reebok’s new Engine A Basketball Shoes," Reese said. "I'm excited to give fans a glimpse into what's to come in our overall partnership, and we're still just getting started."

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky have had a rough start in the new WNBA season. So far, the Sky have not won a single game this season and are on a four-game losing streak. Reese is averaging 10.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and her next matchup is against the Dallas Wings on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More