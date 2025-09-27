"Come get her then": Angel Reese fans react after Phoenix Mercury X gives heartfelt shoutout to "Barbie" 

  • home icon
By Advait Jajodia
Modified Sep 27, 2025 10:58 GMT
Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

After Game 3 of the semifinals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx, Angel Reese found herself in the spotlight even though she was not on the court. Reese, who plays for the Chicago Sky, celebrated Kahleah Copper’s big night on social media.

Reese could not hold back her excitement as Copper scored 21 points in the Sky’s 84-76 win.

“Kah on oneee!!!” Reese wrote on X.

That post quickly caught the attention of the Mercury’s social media team. They reposted Reese’s message by placing a screenshot of it on a graphic of Copper from the game. Their caption read:

“Barbie knows.”
By calling Reese “Barbie” and giving her such a noticeable shoutout, the Mercury sparked plenty of speculation online. Fans immediately began suggesting that this was more than just a harmless exchange. To many, it was clear that Phoenix planned to make a push for Reese in the future.

“Come get her then,” one fan said.
“Do what yall gotta do to get my goat out of Chicago, thanks!” another fan said.
“tampering at its finest 🤣” one user wrote.
“Recruitment,” another fan said.
“Angel is expanding her range so her and AT can coexist. AT K Copp Bonner?? Angel/Satou Satou/Angel,” another fan wrote.
“Get angel y’all will to the finals every year. Get another three point threat n another enery big y’all good for years,” one fan said.
Rumors about Reese’s trade picked up shortly after she voiced her frustrations at the end of the regular season. Reese openly demanded that the Sky’s front office make significant roster changes. She made it clear that if she didn’t feel the team was committed to building a competitive lineup, she would have to reconsider her future in Chicago.

Angel Reese announces return of podcast

Angel Reese put her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast on hold to focus on the 2025 regular season. After months of inactivity, she announced on social media that the show was returning, with rapper and actor Common as the guest.

“we are soooo backkkkk🤏🏽🤍” Reese wrote on X.

Initially, Reese did not disclose the release date for the new episode. Fans speculated that, since episodes usually come out on Thursdays, the choices might be Sept. 25 or Oct. 2. She has now confirmed that the episode will drop on Oct. 2, keeping fans eager for the release.

Edited by Neha
