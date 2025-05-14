"Coming here where racism thrives to feel at home": Natasha Cloud doesn't hold back on Donald Trump granting white South Africans refugee status

On Tuesday, New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud criticized President Donald Trump for granting refugee status to white South Africans. She openly expressed her disapproval of the President's immigration policy on X (formerly known as Twitter). The Trump administration provided refugee status to white South Africans who claimed to be victims of discrimination in their home country.

The former WNBA champion was unhappy with this decision, as she felt there were more disadvantaged populations on the African continent. Expressing her emotions in a fiery rant, the Pennsylvania native wrote:

"Accepting South African white refugees. That aren’t fleeing genocide like Congo, Sudan, Gaza, etc… Simply fleeing & seeking asylum bc a new constitution paid reparations to the 80% of native South Africans who before the UPDATED constitution only owned 4% of their native land."

She continued her discussion on the topic by retweeting the previous post, sarcastically explaining how white South Africans might feel at "home" due to the prevalent "racism".

"Essentially, in blatant terms. The white colonizers who stole land through apartheid are pissed the constitution paid reparations to the NATIVE South Africans, & gave THEIR land back. So now they’re coming here, where racism thrives, to feel at home🤗," she remarked.

Expand Tweet

Natasha Cloud's explosive attacks on the Trump administration come days after a US-funded charter plane carrying white South Africans left Johannesburg for the United States. The plane reportedly took off with 49 Afrikaners and will be granted refugee status on arrival.

Natasha Cloud has her say on "Billionaires" hiking gas prices for profit

Former WNBA champion Natasha Cloud was seen going after "Billionaires" as she expressed her concerns over the rising gas prices. Cloud, who has been an active voice in the basketball community, brought this issue to light after an X (formerly Twitter) user pointed out the wholesale price of gas:

"$1.98 wholesale. Not for us folks," the post read.

The former Mercury star was seen expanding on this Tweet as she explained how "Billionaires" sold gas at twice or thrice the amount just for the profit:

"DING DING DING🎯 Wholesale prices of gas may be $1.98, but what these billionaires turn around and do is charge us 2x, 3x the amount. It’s really not that hard. Yall really voted on some hateful ass basis. It NEVER made sense for ALL of us economically," she elucidated.

Natasha Cloud has always been vocal about issues she finds important. In 2019, she received the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award, which recognized her as an inspiration in her community.

