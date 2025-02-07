"Complete dog": A'ja Wilson leaves no doubt about her feelings on $249,032 star joining Aces

A'ja Wilson expressed her feelings about the newest member of the LV Aces. On Feb. 1, the Aces took part in a three-team trade that helped them acquire a former Seattle Storm guard.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported Wilson's remarks on Jewell Loyd's arrival in Las Vegas. They uploaded Loyd's picture on their Instagram account and accompanied A'ja Wilson's statements in a template.

"Jewell is a complete dog on both sides of the floor, and that is something we obviously need," A'ja Wilson said on Loyd joining the Aces.

Jewell Loyd, who has a contract worth $249,032 (as per Spotrac), had an abrupt exit from the Seattle Storm. The two-time WNBA champion requested a trade after complaining about harassment from the coaching staff.

The Storm conducted an investigation on the matter but came up empty and Loyd strengthened her stance on her trade request.

Loyd had a great individual run last season. She averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on 36.0% field goal shooting percentage. The Aces were accompanied by the LA Sparks and Seattle Storm as a part of the three-team trade that brought Loyd to the Aces.

The Aces received Jewell Loyd and the 13th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft while the LA Sparks received Kelsey Plum, the 9th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and Storm's second-round pick from the 2026 draft.

The Storm received Li Yueru, Spark's second pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and Aces' first-round pick in the 2026 draft. Aces' president Nikki Fargas also issued praises for Loyd's arrival in Vegas on the same day as the trade.

"We are thrilled to have Jewell join the Aces family,” said Fargas. “She is a talented player who will be an invaluable addition to our backcourt with her leadership and scoring ability. She is a champion, and we cannot wait to welcome Jewell to Las Vegas as we begin our quest for a third WNBA title."

Fargas also sent his best wishes to his former player Kelsey Plum and thanked her for her contributions towards the Aces.

Jewell Loyd shares her excitement on playing with A'ja Wilson and her 'friends'

Jewell Loyd coming to the LV Aces might be one of the biggest moves in the WNBA this off-season. On Monday, KTNV Las Vegas broke the news and reported on Loyd's statements after the game.

The newest LV Aces star shared her excitement about playing with A'ja Wilson and the Aces whom she addressed as her 'friends' because of her off-court relationships.

"It’s not too often you get to play with your friends, I think the way they play fits exactly with how I want to play — fast, quick, and you’re able to just be yourself, so knowing that we already have a relationship off of the court is definitely going to elevate our relationship on the court," Loyd said (via KTNV Las Vegas).

Becky Hammon will have an incredible roster at her hands next season with A'ja Wilson leading the pack. If she can make the star power work together, the Aces could be a serious threat to the defending champions and the rest of the league.

