Connecticut Sun troll Caitlin Clark fans with 'bandwagon' call-out in WNBA season opener

The Mohegan Sun, home of the Connecticut Sun, was arguably the center of attention in the WNBA’s opening night due to Caitlin Clark’s pro debut. Although the reigning and two-time champs Las Vegas Aces celebrated another successful campaign in 2023, the spotlight was arguably in the East. Clark was in town and, unsurprisingly, she was followed by a crowd that gave the home fans competition.

The hosts reportedly sold out 8,910 tickets, the league’s first full house this year and Connecticut’s first since 2003. Unfortunately for the Sun, many did not go there to cheer for Alyssa Thomas and Co. Clark’s diehards made their presence felt on the road, a phenomenon that could be a recurring theme in 2024.

To highlight the hordes of Caitlin Clark followers, the home team spiced up everyone’s viewing experience by introducing the “Bandwagon Cam.” In some arenas, the strategy is dubbed the “Dance Cam” or even the “Kiss Cam.” At the Mohegan Sun, Clark's followers were featured on the big screen and hilariously called “bandwagon fans.”

The number supporting Clark wasn’t fazed by the troll job. Every time they are featured on the big screen, they celebrate without hesitation. If the idea was to take a dig at them, it didn’t have that kind of result as the said fans only relished getting back at the trollers.

Caitlin Clark’s fans were likely surprised by her uneven debut

Most of Caitlin Clark’s fans probably thought that she would struggle a bit in her WNBA debut. They were likely surprised she did not look that good, particularly in the first quarter against the Connecticut Sun. She didn’t score a single point in the first quarter, a rare sight for the NCAA women’s all-time points leader.

DiJonai Carrington, Connecticut’s best perimeter defender, helped to contain her in the early goings. Carrington is expected to have another big role to play for the Sun, particularly as the team’s best two-way player. On Tuesday night, she shackled Clark to start the game and helped to limit the former Iowa star to 20 points on 5-for-15 shooting, including 4-for-11 from deep.

Caitlin Clark’s supporters may have to brace for more as the Indiana Fever’s home game on Thursday will be the New York Liberty, the losing finalists last year. New York has a talented and veteran cast that might force another uneven night from the 2024 No. 1 pick.

Clark’s followers, though, will be spared from the trolling of the “Bandwagon Cam” as the Fever will on familiar ground. It will be unquestionably a dominant Indiana and Clark crowd against the Liberty.