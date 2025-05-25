Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream game prediction and preview | May 25, 2025

The Connecticut Sun and Atlanta Dream have had varying degrees of success but will meet on Sunday to continue ironing out the rotations and team schemes.

The Connecticut Sun are still searching for their first win of the season after a complete overhaul of the organization this offseason, while the Atlanta Dream have already shown signs of having a better season than last year, where they finished 15-25.

The main headline for the game will be Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones playing her former team in the Connecticut Sun for the first time since signing a one-year deal in the offseason to head to Atlanta.

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream game

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Gateway Center Arena, College Park

TV: Peachtree TV, NBCS-BOS

Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream: Preview

The Connecticut Sun entered the season with a new coaching staff and starting five after the organization decided to change things up after falling in the WNBA semifinals to the Minnesota Lynx.

The transition has not been easy for Connecticut. The Sun are 0-3 with losses to the Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces. Tina Charles has been the team's leading scorer, notching 20 or more points in two of the three games.

Marina Mabrey has struggled in her new role as the go-to player. She is coming off a 22-point performance against Minnesota and will hope to have found her shooting rhythm after failing to score more than 11 points in the team's first two games.

The Dream have had an up-and-down start and are still figuring out the chemistry with newcomers Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner. The Dream has lost to the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics. They have also defeated the Dallas Wings and the Fever.

The 81-76 loss to Indiana on Thursday came down to poor execution down the stretch and foul trouble, but Allisha Gray got the team back on track Saturday with a 27-point performance over the Wings.

Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream Betting Tips

Moneyline: Sun +360 vs. Dream -450

Spread: Sun +9.5 (-110) vs. Dream -9.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sun O157.5 (-108) vs. Dream U158.5 (-110)

Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream: Prediction

Both the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream feature a tough frontcourt, with the Dream taking the edge with Jones and Griner. Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa have been the strength of the Sun early on, but they will have their hands full against Atlanta.

The Atlanta Dream should take the first contest between the teams. Expect the Sun to put up a fight, but the Dream should win if they're able to dominate the boards and run the Sun off the perimeter line.

