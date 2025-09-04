Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun battled on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Coming into the game, the teams are at the bottom end of the standings and are both eliminated from playoff contention. The Sun (10-30) look to avoid a third straight loss, while the Sky (9-30) aim to snap a four-game losing skid.

Wednesday's game is the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. Chicago won 78-66 on June 15, while Connecticut had a 71-62 win on Aug. 13 and a 94-84 victory on Aug. 23.

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Michaela Onyenwere 5 0 3 1 2 0 0 1-2 0-0 3-4 12 Angel Reese 9 6 0 2 2 4 0 2-3 0-0 5-5 10 Kamilla Cardoso 12 3 2 2 0 0 1 6-8 0-0 0-1 17 Ariel Atkins 3 3 3 1 0 1 1 1-4 0-1 1-1 13 Rachel Banham 5 1 3 1 0 0 0 2-5 1-1 0-0 8 Kia Nurse 2 1 0 2 0 2 0 0-1 0-0 2-2 0 Sevgi Uzun 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 7 Elizabeth Williams 6 0 0 1 1 2 1 3-4 0-0 0-0 3 Rebecca Allen 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 5 Maddy Westbeld 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Hailey Van Lith DNP - - - - - - - - - - Courtney Vandersloot DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Marina Mabre y 0 2 4 2 0 1 1 0-6 0-4 0-1 -12 Aneesah Morrow 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 2-2 -15 Tina Charles 13 1 0 1 0 0 0 5-9 0-0 3-3 -8 Lindsay Allen 4 0 1 0 1 1 0 1-2 0-0 2-2 -6 Leïla Lacan 2 1 0 0 1 2 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 -11 Saniya Rivers 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1-5 0-2 0-0 -9 Aaliyah Edwards 2 3 0 1 1 1 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 -5 Mamignan Touré 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -7 Haley Peters 0 1 0 3 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 Rayah Marshall 2 2 1 1 1 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 3 Bria Hartley DNP - - - - - - - - - - Olivia Nelson-Ododa DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky game summary

The Chicago Sky raced to a 28-10 lead over the Connecticut Sun at the end of the opening quarter. Chicago increased its lead to 21 in the second period and led 42-27 at halftime.

Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago in the first half with 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Angel Reese added nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

Tina Charles scored 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting to lead Connecticut in the first half. No other Sun player scored more than four points in the first 20 minutes.

Chicago will next face the Indiana Fever on Friday. Meanwhile, Connecticut will return to action on Saturday against the Phoenix Mercury.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

