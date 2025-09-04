  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 04, 2025 01:05 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

The Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun battled on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Ad

Coming into the game, the teams are at the bottom end of the standings and are both eliminated from playoff contention. The Sun (10-30) look to avoid a third straight loss, while the Sky (9-30) aim to snap a four-game losing skid.

Wednesday's game is the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. Chicago won 78-66 on June 15, while Connecticut had a 71-62 win on Aug. 13 and a 94-84 victory on Aug. 23.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Michaela Onyenwere50312001-20-03-412
Angel Reese96022402-30-05-510
Kamilla Cardoso123220016-80-00-117
Ariel Atkins33310111-40-11-113
Rachel Banham51310002-51-10-08
Kia Nurse21020200-10-02-20
Sevgi Uzun00000000-10-00-07
Elizabeth Williams60011213-40-00-03
Rebecca Allen02001000-00-00-05
Maddy Westbeld00000100-10-00-00
Hailey Van LithDNP----------
Courtney VanderslootDNP----------
Ad

Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Marina Mabrey02420110-60-40-1-12
Aneesah Morrow21010100-10-02-2-15
Tina Charles131010005-90-03-3-8
Lindsay Allen40101101-20-02-2-6
Leïla Lacan21001201-30-00-0-11
Saniya Rivers22111111-50-20-0-9
Aaliyah Edwards23011101-30-00-0-5
Mamignan Touré00000100-20-10-0-7
Haley Peters01030100-00-00-0-5
Rayah Marshall22111001-20-00-03
Bria HartleyDNP----------
Olivia Nelson-OdodaDNP----------
Ad

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky game summary

The Chicago Sky raced to a 28-10 lead over the Connecticut Sun at the end of the opening quarter. Chicago increased its lead to 21 in the second period and led 42-27 at halftime.

Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago in the first half with 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Angel Reese added nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

Tina Charles scored 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting to lead Connecticut in the first half. No other Sun player scored more than four points in the first 20 minutes.

Ad

Chicago will next face the Indiana Fever on Friday. Meanwhile, Connecticut will return to action on Saturday against the Phoenix Mercury.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications