Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept 3 | 2025 WNBA Season
The Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun battled on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Coming into the game, the teams are at the bottom end of the standings and are both eliminated from playoff contention. The Sun (10-30) look to avoid a third straight loss, while the Sky (9-30) aim to snap a four-game losing skid.
Wednesday's game is the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. Chicago won 78-66 on June 15, while Connecticut had a 71-62 win on Aug. 13 and a 94-84 victory on Aug. 23.
Chicago Sky player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Michaela Onyenwere
5
0
3
1
2
0
0
1-2
0-0
3-4
12
Angel Reese
9
6
0
2
2
4
0
2-3
0-0
5-5
10
Kamilla Cardoso
12
3
2
2
0
0
1
6-8
0-0
0-1
17
Ariel Atkins
3
3
3
1
0
1
1
1-4
0-1
1-1
13
Rachel Banham
5
1
3
1
0
0
0
2-5
1-1
0-0
8
Kia Nurse
2
1
0
2
0
2
0
0-1
0-0
2-2
0
Sevgi Uzun
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
7
Elizabeth Williams
6
0
0
1
1
2
1
3-4
0-0
0-0
3
Rebecca Allen
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
5
Maddy Westbeld
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
Hailey Van Lith
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Courtney Vandersloot
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Connecticut Sun player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Marina Mabrey
0
2
4
2
0
1
1
0-6
0-4
0-1
-12
Aneesah Morrow
2
1
0
1
0
1
0
0-1
0-0
2-2
-15
Tina Charles
13
1
0
1
0
0
0
5-9
0-0
3-3
-8
Lindsay Allen
4
0
1
0
1
1
0
1-2
0-0
2-2
-6
Leïla Lacan
2
1
0
0
1
2
0
1-3
0-0
0-0
-11
Saniya Rivers
2
2
1
1
1
1
1
1-5
0-2
0-0
-9
Aaliyah Edwards
2
3
0
1
1
1
0
1-3
0-0
0-0
-5
Mamignan Touré
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0-2
0-1
0-0
-7
Haley Peters
0
1
0
3
0
1
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-5
Rayah Marshall
2
2
1
1
1
0
0
1-2
0-0
0-0
3
Bria Hartley
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky game summary
The Chicago Sky raced to a 28-10 lead over the Connecticut Sun at the end of the opening quarter. Chicago increased its lead to 21 in the second period and led 42-27 at halftime.
Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago in the first half with 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Angel Reese added nine points, six rebounds and two steals.
Tina Charles scored 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting to lead Connecticut in the first half. No other Sun player scored more than four points in the first 20 minutes.
Chicago will next face the Indiana Fever on Friday. Meanwhile, Connecticut will return to action on Saturday against the Phoenix Mercury.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.