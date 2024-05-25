Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (May 25)

The Connecticut Sun put their unbeaten season on the line when they fly to Windy City to take on the streaking Chicago Sky on Saturday. Connecticut survived in overtime to eke out an 83-82 win versus the Minnesota Lynx two nights ago. Up next for them is an opponent that seems to have found its rhythm on both ends of the court.

The Sky, which handed the New York Liberty their first loss of the season, will be looking to do the same to the Sun. Teresa Weatherspoon’s group will be in Chicago for its home debut, an event that will surely have Wintrust Arena rocking.

The home crowd, who has not seen Angel Reese, will finally have a chance to see the “Chi Barbie” in action.

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky: Preview, starting lineups and prediction

The Wintrust Arena will host the first meeting of the season between the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky.

CBS Sports Network, Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Boston will air the game as it happens locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Sun (-270) vs. Sky (+220)

Spread: Sun (-6.0) vs. Sky (+6.0)

Total (O/U): Sun (o159.0 -110) vs. Sky (u159.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky: Game preview

The Connecticut Sun have relied on a healthy dose of DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas to race to a 4-0 start to their season.

With the two leading the charge Connecticut is fourth in the WNBA in scoring with 86.8 and fifth in field-goal with 44.0%. Early on, Stephanie White’s players lead the league in Offensive Rating with 106.4

If the Sun can continue to limit their turnovers low and get open looks, they will be tough to beat.

The Chicago Sky is quietly proving that they are also a force on both sides of the ball, ranking sixth in offensive rating (101.2) and fourth in defensive rating (96.0). Angel Reese and Co. play with a kind of edge that coach Weatherspoon has been raving about. The home fans can’t wait to root for their Sky.

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - DeWanna Bonner, F - Alyssa Thomas, F - Brionna Jones, G - Tyasha Harris and G - Dijonai Carrington will start for the Connecticut Sun.

Rachel Banham or Tiffany Mitchell will be one of Stephanie White’s first choices to relieve one of the starters.

F - Michaela Onyenwere, F - Angel Reese, C - Elizabeth Wiliams, G - Marina Mabrey and G - Dana Evans will line up first for the Chicago Sky.

Brianna Turner might get the first nod off the bench for Teresa Weatherspoon for defensive purposes. If not, Chennedy Carter’s outside sniping will be the reason she joins the starters early.

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky: Prediction

The Sun have been superbly playing well, which isn’t surprising considering they had a deep playoff run last season. The Sky, meanwhile, has been turning heads with its no-nonsense style, energy and attitude. It will be a seesaw battle, but the home fans might give the Sky a boost.