Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 11 | 2025 WNBA season

The Connecticut Sun visited the Bay Area on Monday for a third and final clash with the Golden State Valkyries. Marina Mabrey and Co., who blew away the expansion team 95-64 in their last meeting, hoped to secure the season series with another win. The Sun also looked to end a punishing four-game road swing with a morale-boosting victory.The Sun and the Valkyries struggled to make shots in the fourth quarter, but the home team took a 14-10 lead after one quarter. Golden State made more free-throw attempts to grab the early advantage.Connecticut had another slow start in the second quarter but recovered to keep within striking distance of Golden State. Sun rookie Saniya Rivers dropped seven points in the period. Tiffany Hayes responded with eight points to help push the Valkyries to a 32-26 halftime lead.Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box scoreConnecticut Sun player stats and boxx scorePlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Aneesah Morrow680Olivia Nelson-Ododa111Bria Hartley313Marina Mabrey221Leila Lacan100Haley Peters030Aaliyah Edwards130Saniya Rivers930Mamignan Toure302Lindsay Allen- - --------Rayah Marshall- - --------Golden State Valkyries player stats and box scorePlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Cecilia Zandalasini631Janelle Salaun511Temi Fagbenle661Tiffany Hayes1222Veronica Burton333Iliana Rupert010Kaila Charles000Kate Martin010Carla Leite0 0 0Laeticia Amihere- - --------Kaitlyn Chen- - --------Editor's Note: Updates will follow.