Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 11 | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 12, 2025 03:01 GMT
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 11 | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The Connecticut Sun visited the Bay Area on Monday for a third and final clash with the Golden State Valkyries. Marina Mabrey and Co., who blew away the expansion team 95-64 in their last meeting, hoped to secure the season series with another win. The Sun also looked to end a punishing four-game road swing with a morale-boosting victory.

The Sun and the Valkyries struggled to make shots in the fourth quarter, but the home team took a 14-10 lead after one quarter. Golden State made more free-throw attempts to grab the early advantage.

Connecticut had another slow start in the second quarter but recovered to keep within striking distance of Golden State. Sun rookie Saniya Rivers dropped seven points in the period. Tiffany Hayes responded with eight points to help push the Valkyries to a 32-26 halftime lead.

Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

Connecticut Sun player stats and boxx score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aneesah Morrow680
Olivia Nelson-Ododa111
Bria Hartley313
Marina Mabrey221
Leila Lacan100
Haley Peters030
Aaliyah Edwards130
Saniya Rivers930
Mamignan Toure302






Lindsay Allen- - --------
Rayah Marshall- - --------
Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Cecilia Zandalasini631
Janelle Salaun511
Temi Fagbenle661
Tiffany Hayes1222
Veronica Burton333
Iliana Rupert010
Kaila Charles000
Kate Martin010
Carla Leite0 0 0
Laeticia Amihere- - --------
Kaitlyn Chen- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

