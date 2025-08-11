Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips for Aug. 11 | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 11, 2025 05:43 GMT
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Connecticut Sun - Source: Imagn
Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips for Aug. 11 | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The Connecticut Sun will cap off a punishing Western Coast trip with a showdown against the Golden State Valkyries on Monday. Connecticut, 0-4 heading into the Bay Area, hopes to snap out of its slump when it faces the home team for the third time this season. The Sun could take advantage of the absences of Monique Billings and All-Star Kayla Thornton to win the season series against the Valkyries.

Meanwhile, the injury-plagued Valkyries look to retain the No. 8 spot in the standings when they host the slumping visitors. Golden State (15-15) hopes to gain the upper hand against the surging 15-16 LA Sparks. Janelle Salaun, Temi Fagbenle, Veronica Burton, Iliana Rupert and Tiffany Hayes will again lead the Valkyries.

Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Sun (+320) vs. Valkyries (-425)

Odds: Sun (+9.0 -115) vs. Valkyries (-9.0 -105)

Total (O/U): Sun (o157.5 -110) vs. Valkyries (u157.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries preview

In the last Sun-Valkyries meeting, Connecticut pulled off a 96-64 upset in late July behind superb 3-point shooting (12-for-29) and a stifling defense. Connecticut averages 30.8% from deep, the worst in the WNBA, so asking for a repeat of its 41.4% clip could be unattainable. The Sun, though, could try to put on another defensive masterclass to end a four-game losing slump.

The Valkyries can’t afford to repeatedly shoot themselves in the foot and hope an upset does not happen. In their loss to the Sun last month, they coughed up the ball 24 times, which led to 34 points. With playoff positioning only going to get more intense, Golden State must significantly limit its turnovers to defend its home court.

Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineups

Sun

PG: Leila Lacan | SG: Marina Mabrey | SG: Bria Hartley | SF: Aneesah Morrow | PF: Tina Charles

Valkyries

PG: Veronica Burton | SG: Cecilia Zandalasini | SF: Janelle Salaun | SF: Tiffany Hayes | C: Temi Fagbenle

Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries betting tips

Marina Mabrey has been on a good run for the Sun since early this month, averaging 16.3 points per game during that stretch. Golden State has a solid, if not underrated, defense, but Mabrey could still beat the 14.5 (O/U) points prop.

While Mabrey has been producing, the veteran guard has struggled with her efficiency with the deep ball. Over her last 10 games, she has hit more than two 3-pointers just once. Mabrey could find it tough to beat the 2.5 (O/U) 3-point prop.

Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries prediction

The Golden State Valkyries are desperately clinging to the No. 8 spot. Over their next 13 games, they will be facing a team with a losing record just four times. They will be hoping to take advantage of the reeling Connecticut Sun before their schedule becomes more difficult. The Valkyries likely defend their home court but allow the Sun to cover the +9.5 spread.

