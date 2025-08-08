Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 8 | 2025 WNBA season

The Connecticut Sun’s Western Coast swing continued on Thursday with a showdown against the LA Sparks in Los Angeles. Connecticut, which opened the trip with an 82-66 loss to the Phoenix Mercury two nights ago, hoped to bounce back with a win. The Sun looked to make a breakthrough against the Sparks after losing the previous two encounters.Rickea Jackson sizzled with 12 first-quarter points for the Sparks while Dearica Hamby and Julie Allemand combined for 13. Despite their fast start, the home team trailed 29-27 after 10 minutes.A balanced attack from the Sun, led by Bria Hartley's eight points, gave the visiting team the slight edge. Tina Charles contributed seven points and two rebounds to help her team take the surprising lead.Connecticut started with a 7-0 run but LA kept its composure to stay within striking distance. The trio of Hamby, Jackson and Allemand continued to carry the offense for the Sparks. The Sun held a 51-49 lead heading into the halftime break.Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks player stats and box scoreConnecticut Sun player stats and box scorePlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Aneesah Morrow6Tina Charles12Bria Hartley11Marina Mabrey4Leila Lacan4Haley Peters0Olivia Nelson-Ododa1Saniya Rivers7Mamignan Toure6Aaliyah Edwards- - --------Rayah Marshall- - --------Lindsay Allen- - --------LA Sparks player stats and box scorePlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Dearica Hamby13Azura Stevens3Rickea Jackson17Kelsey Plum1Julie Allemand6Cameron Brink2Julie Vanloo3Rae Burrell4Sania Feagin----------Alissa Pili- - --------Emma Cannon- - --------Sarah Ashlee Barker- - --------Editor's Note: Updates will follow.