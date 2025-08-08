Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 8 | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 08, 2025 03:11 GMT
Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 8 | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The Connecticut Sun’s Western Coast swing continued on Thursday with a showdown against the LA Sparks in Los Angeles. Connecticut, which opened the trip with an 82-66 loss to the Phoenix Mercury two nights ago, hoped to bounce back with a win. The Sun looked to make a breakthrough against the Sparks after losing the previous two encounters.

Rickea Jackson sizzled with 12 first-quarter points for the Sparks while Dearica Hamby and Julie Allemand combined for 13. Despite their fast start, the home team trailed 29-27 after 10 minutes.

A balanced attack from the Sun, led by Bria Hartley's eight points, gave the visiting team the slight edge. Tina Charles contributed seven points and two rebounds to help her team take the surprising lead.

Connecticut started with a 7-0 run but LA kept its composure to stay within striking distance. The trio of Hamby, Jackson and Allemand continued to carry the offense for the Sparks. The Sun held a 51-49 lead heading into the halftime break.

Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks player stats and box score

Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aneesah Morrow6
Tina Charles12
Bria Hartley11
Marina Mabrey4
Leila Lacan4
Haley Peters0
Olivia Nelson-Ododa1
Saniya Rivers7
Mamignan Toure6








Aaliyah Edwards- - --------
Rayah Marshall- - --------
Lindsay Allen- - --------
LA Sparks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dearica Hamby13
Azura Stevens3
Rickea Jackson17
Kelsey Plum1
Julie Allemand6
Cameron Brink2
Julie Vanloo3
Rae Burrell4








Sania Feagin----------
Alissa Pili- - --------
Emma Cannon- - --------
Sarah Ashlee Barker- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

