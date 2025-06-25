Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces prediction and betting tips - June 25 | 2025 WNBA season

The Connecticut Sun takes the road for another entertaining WNBA game to face the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday. Tonight’s game will be one of two WNBA games held across the league.

The Sun (2-12) is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, having lost its last six games. Their previous game was an 87-63 away loss against the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. Rookie forward Aneesah Morrow recorded 14 points and four rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Aces (6-7) have struggled for consistency. They are fifth in the West, winning just two of their last five games. Their last outing was an 89-81 home win against the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

A'ja Wilson recorded 24 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while guard Jackie Young added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces game details and odds

The Sun-Aces matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will air on TV on NBA TV, Vegas 34 and NBCS-BOS.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces betting lines

Moneyline: Sun (+1300) vs. Aces (-2800)

Spread: Sun (-19.0) vs. Aces (-19.0)

Total (O/U): Sun -110 (o159.0) vs. Aces -110 (u159.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces preview

The Aces are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups against the Sun. Their last game, the first matchup for the season, ended 87-62 in favor of the Aces on May 20.

Wilson recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Sun veteran center Tina Charles finished with 20 points and five rebounds.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups

Sun

PG - Bria Hartley | SG - Jacy Sheldon | SF - Aneesah Morrow | PF - Saniya Rivers | C -Tina Charles

Aces

PG - Chelsea Gray | SG - Jewell Loyd | SF - Jackie Young | PF - A'ja Wilson | C - Kiah Irene Stokes

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces preview and betting tips

Tina Charles has an over/under of 16.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaged 15.2 ppg in her last five. The safe bet here is on the UNDER.

A'ja Wilson, meanwhile, has an over/under of 21.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaged 18.6 ppg in her last five. The safe bet here is the UNDER.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

The Aces are highly favored to beat the Sun. Based on the moneyline odds, Las Vegas has a winning percentage of 96.55%, while Connecticut has a 7.14% win percentage.

