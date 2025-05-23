Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx game player stats and box score for May 23 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun battled on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Lynx (3-0) are looking for their fourth straight win to start the season. On the other hand, the Sun have dropped their first two games and aim to bag their first victory.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- B. Carleton 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 N. Collier 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-1 0-0 -2 A. Smith 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 -3 K. Samuelson 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 -9 C. Williams 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 -7 J. Shepard 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 2-3 0-0 1-2 -1 D. Miller 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 3 N. Hiedeman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 A. Pili 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 -2 M. Badiane DNP - - - - - - - - - - A. Kosu DNP - - - - - - - - - - K. McBride DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Connecticut Sun

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- M. Mabrey 3 2 3 0 0 1 0 1-4 1-1 0-0 6 T. Charles 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 1-4 0-0 0-0 4 O. Nelson-Ododa 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 3 S. Rivers 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 2-2 1-1 0-0 8 L. Allen 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 B. Hartley 3 0 1 2 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 -1 J. Sheldon 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -3 A. Morrow 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -3 H. Peters 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 4 L. Lacan DNP - - - - - - - - - - K. Diaby DNP - - - - - - - - - - R. Marshall DNP - - - - - - - - - - R. Parks DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Connecticut Sun had a 19-15 lead over the Minnesota Lynx. Rookie Saniya Rivers scored five points for the Sun, while Jessica Shepard had five points off the Lynx bench.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

