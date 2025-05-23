  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx game player stats and box score for May 23 | 2025 WNBA season

Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx game player stats and box score for May 23 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 23, 2025 23:58 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Minnesota Lynx - Game Five - Source: Getty
The Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun battled on Friday (Image source: Getty)

The Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun battled on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Ad

The Lynx (3-0) are looking for their fourth straight win to start the season. On the other hand, the Sun have dropped their first two games and aim to bag their first victory.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
B. Carleton01110100-10-10-0-2
N. Collier24100001-40-10-0-2
A. Smith20011011-20-00-0-3
K. Samuelson21010100-00-02-2-9
C. Williams02100100-30-20-0-7
J. Shepard52100012-30-01-2-1
D. Miller20110001-20-00-03
N. Hiedeman00000000-00-00-03
A. Pili21000000-00-02-2-2
M. BadianeDNP----------
A. KosuDNP----------
K. McBrideDNP----------
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Connecticut Sun

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
M. Mabrey32300101-41-10-06
T. Charles22100101-40-00-04
O. Nelson-Ododa42100002-20-00-03
S. Rivers50000012-21-10-08
L. Allen01000000-00-00-02
B. Hartley30120001-21-20-0-1
J. Sheldon00100000-20-10-0-3
A. Morrow00020000-10-10-0-3
H. Peters21010001-10-00-04
L. LacanDNP----------
K. DiabyDNP----------
R. MarshallDNP----------
R. ParksDNP----------
Ad

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Connecticut Sun had a 19-15 lead over the Minnesota Lynx. Rookie Saniya Rivers scored five points for the Sun, while Jessica Shepard had five points off the Lynx bench.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications