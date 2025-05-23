Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 23 | WNBA 2025 Season 

The Connecticut Sun will play their third game of the 2025 WNBA season against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. The Sun are still searching for their first win under new head coach Rachid Meziane. Connecticut started its season with two losses, a 90-85 loss against the Washington Mystics and a 87-62 defeat to the Las Vegas Aces.
On the other hand, Minnesota is on a roll, winning three in a row against the LA Sparks and twice against the Dallas Wings. Napheesa Collier has hit the ground running in her seventh season and is averaging 28.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists through her first three games.
She is shooting 57.7% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc. With Collier in this kind of form, the Lynx can go toe-to-toe with any team in the league.
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Injury Reports May 23
Connecticut Sun injury report
The Connecticut Sun has most of their players available for Friday’s game against the Lynx. But the team still needs to adjust for the absences of Leila Lacan and Aneesa Morrow. Lacan is yet to join the team as she is fulfilling her overseas obligations. Meanwhile, Morrow is dealing with a knee injury.
Minnesota Lynx injury report
On the other hand, the Lynx are also short of full health for Friday’s game against Connecticut. Alanna Smith is dealing with a quadriceps issue, and Marieme Badiane is nursing a back injury; both are listed as questionable. Lastly, Kayla McBride will miss Friday’s game due to personal reasons.
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 23
Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart
Connecticut is likely to start Lindsay Allen, Marina Mabrey, Jacy Sheldon, Tina Charles and O. Nelson-Odada against the Lynx.
Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Lynx shouldn’t have any trouble fielding their strongest lineup and are expected to start Karlie Samuelson, Courtney Williams, Napheesa Collier, Alanna Smith and Bridget Carleton.