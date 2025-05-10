  • home icon
  • Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 9 | 2025 WNBA preseason

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 10, 2025 00:20 GMT
Connecticut Sun v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
Connecticut Sun v New York Liberty - Source: Getty

The Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty matchup at Barclays Center is the lone WNBA preseason game scheduled on Friday. This game is the first taste of preseason action for the Liberty, who are getting started on their title retention bid this year.

Meanwhile, the Sun already commenced their preseason when they took on the Seattle Storm on May 4. Connecticut, however, came up on the losing end as the Storm secured a blowout 79-59 win. The Sun, then, are looking to get on the win column at the expense of the defending champions.

Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty player stats and box score

Connecticut Sun

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Tina Charles1033102017:413-100-14-4+4
Marina Mabrey1302002014:104-83-62-2+4
Olivia Nelson-Ododa104012007:392-40-06-6-1
Lindsay Allen513000113:112-31-10-1+7
Jacy Sheldon1001000212:144-42-20-0+5
Robyn Parks301000111:221-31-30-0-1
Haley Peters232000010:351-30-10-0-3
Yvonne Anderson0 2 110016:490-00-00-0-4
Amy Okonwo0 1 000004:000-00-00-0+5
Kariata Diaby0 0 100012:190-00-00-0-1
New York Liberty

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Rebekah Gardner1130100313:514-51-12-2-7
Kennedy Burke700001213:343-41-20-0-3
Jonquel Jones432101213:282-50-30-0-8
Sabrina Ionescu826003215:423-41-21-1-6
Natasha Cloud203104213:341-10-00-0-3
Marine Johannes902000110:443-73-50-1+3
Nyara Sabally5 1 2110010:442-21-10-3+3
Marquesha Davis4 2 000006:092-20-00-0+4
Isabelle Harrison0 1 000012:140-00-00-0+2
About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
