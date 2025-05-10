Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 9 | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty matchup at Barclays Center is the lone WNBA preseason game scheduled on Friday. This game is the first taste of preseason action for the Liberty, who are getting started on their title retention bid this year.

Meanwhile, the Sun already commenced their preseason when they took on the Seattle Storm on May 4. Connecticut, however, came up on the losing end as the Storm secured a blowout 79-59 win. The Sun, then, are looking to get on the win column at the expense of the defending champions.

Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty player stats and box score

Connecticut Sun

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Tina Charles 10 3 3 1 0 2 0 17:41 3-10 0-1 4-4 +4 Marina Mabrey 13 0 2 0 0 2 0 14:10 4-8 3-6 2-2 +4 Olivia Nelson-Ododa 10 4 0 1 2 0 0 7:39 2-4 0-0 6-6 -1 Lindsay Allen 5 1 3 0 0 0 1 13:11 2-3 1-1 0-1 +7 Jacy Sheldon 10 0 1 0 0 0 2 12:14 4-4 2-2 0-0 +5 Robyn Parks 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 11:22 1-3 1-3 0-0 -1 Haley Peters 2 3 2 0 0 0 0 10:35 1-3 0-1 0-0 -3 Yvonne Anderson 0 2 1 1 0 0 1 6:49 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Amy Okonwo 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4:00 0-0 0-0 0-0 +5 Kariata Diaby 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2:19 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1

New York Liberty

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Rebekah Gardner 11 3 0 1 0 0 3 13:51 4-5 1-1 2-2 -7 Kennedy Burke 7 0 0 0 0 1 2 13:34 3-4 1-2 0-0 -3 Jonquel Jones 4 3 2 1 0 1 2 13:28 2-5 0-3 0-0 -8 Sabrina Ionescu 8 2 6 0 0 3 2 15:42 3-4 1-2 1-1 -6 Natasha Cloud 2 0 3 1 0 4 2 13:34 1-1 0-0 0-0 -3 Marine Johannes 9 0 2 0 0 0 1 10:44 3-7 3-5 0-1 +3 Nyara Sabally 5 1 2 1 1 0 0 10:44 2-2 1-1 0-3 +3 Marquesha Davis 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 6:09 2-2 0-0 0-0 +4 Isabelle Harrison 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2:14 0-0 0-0 0-0 +2

