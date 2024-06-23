Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 23)

WNBA Eastern Conference toppers Connecticut Sun travel to Seattle on Sunday with hopes of making amends aftr their midweek nightmare against the Las Vegas Aces. The Sun suffered a 86-74 loss to the defending champions, with veteran center A’ja Wilson scoring 26 points and 16 rebounds, inflicting only the second loss of the season on Connecticut.

The Storm, meanwhile, come into the Saturday WNBA game in mixed form, tiring early on to fall to defeat to the Las Vegas before failing to beat Mercury at home. Amidst this loss of form, a lot of critisicism directed at the Storm is that they don't have a plan B, which often results in poor first-quarter showings.

In contrast to their hosts, the Sun have had a splendid start to their campaign, with a 13-2 record. Nevertheless, with the likes of Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner in their ranks, they're the overwhelming favourites for this one.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm: Injury reports

Connecticut Sun injury reports June 23

The Sun are still without Moriah Jefferson, who's still nursing ankle injury, but have no fresh injury concerns. Jefferson is said to be weeks away from returning to help boost the Sun’s options.

Seattle Storm injury reports June 23

For the hosts, MacKenzie Holmes has been ruled out of the season and is the only absentee. The 23-year-old forward has undergone knee surgery.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm: Starting lineups and depth charts

Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart

Sun coach Stephanie White is not expected to alter her successful lineup, with Alyssa Thomas, Tyasha Harris, Dijonai Carrington, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones likely to stay as the starting five.

Guard Forward Center DiJonai Carrington

Alyssa Thomas

Brionna Jones

Tyasha Harris

DeWanna Bonner

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Tiffany Mitchell

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Astou Ndour-Fall Moriah Jefferson (Out)

Brionna Jones



Rachel Banham



Alyssa Thomas



Veronica Burton





Seattle Storm starting lineup and depth chart

The Storm's anticipated starting lineup is Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd, Nneka Ogwumike, Victoria Vivians and Ezi Magbegor.

Guards Forwards Centers Jewell Loyd Nneka Ogwumike Ezi Magbegor Skylar Diggins-Smith Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Mercedes Russell Victoria Vivians Jordan Horston Sami Whitcomb Kiana Williams

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm: Key battles

Alyssa Thomas vs Jewell Loyd

Alyssa Thomas started the season in fantastic form. Most WNBA fans will be aware of the quality of the 32-year-old forward, who's a defensive rock, as well as an attacking threat at times. But she will have to be at her absolute best to nullify the top scorer from the Storm.

A known scorer in league, mainly for her efforts, Jewell Loyd is sure to be a key part of Storm’s this season.

Averaging 18.5 points per game in over 15 appearances this season, the 30-year-old guard has been crucial working up front alongside Skylar Diggins-Smith, Loyd’s attack could cause plenty of problems for the Sun.

Both vets will be eager to get off the mark as soon as possible, and Sunday is a great chance to do so.