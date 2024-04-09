Consensus 2024 WNBA No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark's expected Fever debut see ticket prices soar up to $9148: Report

Next Monday, the Indiana Fever is expected to make Caitlin Clark the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft. Whether one of the worst teams in the league eventually obliges nearly everyone is still going to be up for discussion. Still, Fever fans are already convinced the Iowa superstar isn’t going anywhere but to Indy.

“Clarkonomics” fever has hit the WNBA even before Clark has been drafted. The Fever will almost assuredly promptly get her not only because of her basketball skills. The Naismith National Player of the Year for the second consecutive season is also a crowd-drawer arguably bar none.

The upcoming draft is considered to be one of the most stacked in WNBA history. But Caitlin Clark easily stands out as the most marketable star among the names expected to turn pro next week. Clark’s debut, which will be on May 14 has already caused ticket prices to skyrocket.

The Connecticut Sun will host Clark’s first game as a pro. Some of the tickets at the Mohegan Sun Arena have already reached $900 with a pair going up to a staggering $9,418 apiece. The former Hawkeyes superstar’s impact off the court is already in full effect even before she has played a minute of pro ball.

Connecticut’s average ticket price last year was $30. Games against the Las Vegas Aces ranged between $20 to $250. Clark’s arrival has already dwarfed those figures, benefitting not just the Sun but also the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark will make Fever games likely the most expensive and still most watched in the WNBA

Last year, Indiana Fever games had the second-lowest attendance in the WNBA with just a little over 4,000 on average. Unsurprisingly, the Las Vegas Aces ranked first with around 9,500 watching them play per game over the entire year. Caitlin Clark’s imminent arrival has already caused an upsurge in interest in Fever games.

Fever home games averaged $60 per game last season. Clark’s home debut in Indiana has already seen tickets go up to nearly $500, a figure that is still expected to rise. Tickets for the said matchup against the New York Liberty will not last long, according to some analysts.

Caitlin Clark's games were easily the most watched in women’s basketball over the past two seasons while playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Most expect nothing will change when she steps up to play with the pros. “Clarkonomics” is starting to re-shape the WNBA before she has even played.

