“Context sweetie”: DiJonai Carrington clarifies past tweet after sparking debate over NCAA transfer rules

The Dallas Wings' new player, DiJonai Carrington, has cleared the air about a recent tweet she made regarding transfer rules for college athletes. On Monday, Carrington took to X (formerly Twitter) to propose an NCAA rule change that will impact any player looking to transfer to another program.

Ad

"I think there should be a one-time transfer rule…," she wrote. "You get one freebie, after that you have to red-shirt a year. We used to have to graduate or sit out a year on the first one… what yall think??"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

But one follower quickly dug up a previous tweet Carrington made back in 2020, during her senior year at Stanford University. In that tweet, the WNBA player asked people commenting on college athletes' transfer decisions to keep their opinions to themselves.

However, the tweet generated a bit of controversy, as fans felt she was deviating from her original take as a college player. The follower then quoted that tweet, writing:

"What changed your mind ? Lmao"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

To this, DiJonai Carrington responded with another tweet clarifying what she wrote in 2020:

"Context sweetie— this was in response to people talking about ME and my decision to transfer after graduating from the university I attended for 4 years."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carrington attended Stanford University from 2016 to 2020, graduating with two degrees in African and African-American Studies and Psychology. She played for the Stanford Cardinals women's basketball team, where she was a two-time Pac-12 Tournament Champion in 2017 and 2019.

Subsequently, she transferred to Baylor University for her final year in college basketball in the 2020-21 season. Dijonai Carrington also obtained a master's degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from the school.

DiJonai Carrington was praised by Dallas GM after becoming a Wings player

In February, DiJonai Carrington was traded to the Dallas Wings as part of a four-team trade that sent Jacy Sheldon to the Connecticut Sun. The deal saw Carrington reunited with Dallas general manager Curt Miller, who initially drafted her to the Sun in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Ad

Miller further made the reunion wholesome when he heaped praise on the 27-year-old guard in a press conference on March 26. He said:

"If you look at that 2021 draft, I would argue that if we redrafted, she would be the No. 1 pick."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carrington was drafted 20th overall in 2021, but her game has massively improved since then. Last season, she averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while going on to win the Most Improved Player in the league. She was also named to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team.

Nonetheless, receiving such a positive remark from one of her new team's most important people would certainly mean a lot, as Carrington looks to begin a new chapter in her career ahead of the new season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball. His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More