"Continues to be immature over some drama she started": Fans react as Angel Reese point fingers at who suspended her amid Sky fiasco

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 09, 2025 10:36 GMT
"Continues to be immature over some drama she started": Fans react as Angel Reese point fingers at who suspended her amid Sky fiasco (Credits: IMAGN)

Angel Reese’s future with the Chicago Sky has become uncertain after her critical comments about the team sparked tension in the locker room. The situation has since escalated, with Reese openly pointing fingers about who was responsible for her suspension.

In a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Reese was questioned on who notified her about her suspension, which earned an unenthusiastic response from the forward.

"She’s done with these ni**as man," the post was captioned.
Reese simply pointed at the person next to her when asked about her suspension, which earned multiple reactions from fans.

Although many flamed Reese over her actions, few showed support for the forward.

The controversy around the two-time All-Star began when she voiced her frustration with the Sky’s struggles this season. Making her dissatisfaction clear, she called on the team to build a stronger roster around her.

"I'm not settling for the same s*it we did this year," Reese said. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me.
"I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason."

Reese has been the Chicago Sky’s standout player over the past two seasons but has yet to experience playoff basketball. That frustration fueled her critical remarks toward the team.

However, those comments have strained her relationship with both the franchise and the locker room, leading many to believe she could be on her way out.

Angel Reese apologizes to her teammates for her comments

The controversy surrounding Angel Reese's comments about the Chicago Sky's performances continues to earn the attention of many. Despite the forward's initial claims, she backtracked on her comments and apologized for her remarks during a post-game conference on Wednesday.

"I probably am frustrated at myself right now," Reese said. "I think the language is taken out of context and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year."

Despite apologizing, Angel Reese was handed a suspension by the Sky for the first half of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces. However, she ultimately missed the matchup altogether because of an injury.

Arian Kashyap

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
