Controversy brews as A'ja Wilson and Aces receive $1,300,000 windfall despite ongoing WNBA investigation

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces players have received another sponsorship deal from the city's tourism authority despite the ongoing investigation by the WNBA over its propriety.

In an article by reporter Callie Fin on the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is said to have entered a sponsorship deal with the Aces worth $1,300,000, with each player getting $100,000.

It marked the second straight year that the LVCVA had inked a partnership with the players. The development comes as the WNBA has yet to conclude its investigation on the LVCVA's first sponsorship last season.

LVCVA president Steve Hill said they have not heard from the league on the status of the probe, prompting them to proceed with the sponsorship deal for the second straight year.

“I don’t know the inner workings of the league. I’m not looking to cause more of an issue, and it doesn’t seem like there’s an issue there. So, we’re just moving forward.”

The sponsorship does not break the WNBA's salary cap rule since the LVCVA did not include the Aces ball club in the deal and worked directly with each player and their representatives.

In the deal, players agreed to make appearances for Las Vegas and promote the city through various activities.

When the matter was brought to the fore last season, the league decided to investigate for possible red flags. For the 2025, the WNBA set the salary cap at $1,507,100.

Las Vegas Aces battling early in the WNBA season

Amid the controversy surrounding the players' latest sponsorship deals, the Las Vegas Aces continue to battle it out early in the 2025 WNBA season.

The team has played six games to date and won four of them, including its last two, good for fifth place overall in the standings.

Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty

Reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson is once again leading the charge for the team, averaging team-highs of 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals in 34 minutes.

Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd are the other players scoring in double digits for the Aces, with numbers of 18.2 ppg, 12.3 ppg and 10.2 ppg, respectively.

Las Vegas made several changes to its roster in the offseason as they try to regroup and improve from the semifinal finish they had last time around.

The Aces return to action on Saturday on the road against the Golden State Valkyries.

