"Copying my whole wardrobe": Bam Adebayo savagely trolls A'ja Wilson for stealing his fits in viral tunnel walk moment

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 08, 2025 13:46 GMT
"Copying my whole wardrobe": Bam Adebayo savagely trolls A'ja Wilson for stealing his fits in viral tunnel walk moment (Credits: IMAGN)

A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo have quickly become one of basketball’s favorite power couples, often showing up at each other’s games to show support. On Sunday, Adebayo hilariously trolled Wilson in a viral tunnel walk moment, joking about her stealing his outfits.

The Heat star sent a message to Wilson on Threads, calling her out for "copying" his wardrobe.

"Copying my whole wardrobe shirt for shirt smh 🤦🏾‍♂️," Adebayo wrote.

Adebayo's comment stemmed from Wilson wearing his shirt during the Las Vegas Aces' 88-66 win over the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena. The center appeared in the arena's tunnel wearing an oversized red Balaenciaga shirt, which she paired with red boots and black sunglasses.

The same shirt was the same as the one Adebayo had worn in July during a courtside appearance alongside Wilson at an Aces game. The Aces shared her fit on Instagram, alongside other players' fits on Instagram.

"Sunday Stuntin’ ✨," lvaces captioned the post.
After arriving at the arena in style, Wilson and co. made light work of the Chicago Sky, defeating them 80-66. This was their 14th consecutive win as they reclaimed their second spot in the standings. The Aces (28-14) have been on the rise after a slow start to the season, but are poised to finish second after a strong run since the All-Star break.

This run has directly coincided with A'ja Wilson’s stellar performances. The center has been on fire in recent weeks, putting up 30+ points in each of her last three games. Her dominance has also strengthened her case to retain the MVP crown, as she’s averaging 23.8 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Bam Adebayo offers a cheeky response to A'ja Wilson and teammates' latest "dress your type" trend

Miami Heat star offered a cheeky response to A'ja Wilson doing the "dress your type" trend with her teammates on Tuesday. Wilson shared a video of the TikTok trend on her Instagram account. In the video, the center appeared wearing a Bam Adebayo jersey as her team then followed her wearing outfits resembling their partner.

Adebayo reverted to the post with a cheeky comment, complimenting his work behind the camera.

"My cameraman skills fye!” Adebayo wrote.

The trend encapsulated the duo's relationship perfectly as Wilson is often seen donning Bam Adebayo's clothes, including his durags.

