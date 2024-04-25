"Corny a**": Amanda Seales goes off on Emmanuel Acho's views on Angel Reese after bold comments

Emmanuel Acho is still feeling the reverberations of his comments about Angel Reese. After the former LSU star failed to lead the Tigers’ NCAA championship repeat bid, Reese bid farewell to college hoops in a tearful conference. She revealed how she was “threatened” and “sexualized” since leading her school to the 2023 women’s crown over Caitlin Clark and Iowa.

Acho had a long response on X, formerly Twitter, to Reese’s emotional conference. He prefaced his comment by saying that he would be giving “a gender-neutral” and “racially indifferent take.” The former NFL player proceeded to call Reese’s actions similar to that of “Courage the Cowardly Dog.” He pointed out that if she wanted to act like a grown-up, she should take her “L” on the “chin.”

Many disagreed with Emmanuel Acho’s comments about Angel Reese. Taylor Rooks, one of Acho’s colleagues, posted a well-received rebuttal to his numerous points.

The comedian Amanda Seales didn’t hold back when she appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s highly popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast. He ripped the former Cleveland Browns linebacker for what he said about Angel Reese:

“She is a young person! Do you know how disgusting that is and that cornball n***a who loves to make himself look like he’s the white people’s savior?!

“Corny a** ‘Come talk to me, white people, I’m the Black guy that’s nice.’ Cut it out! It’s ridiculous!”

The whole brouhaha involving Angel Reese started when the LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 women’s NCAA championship. During the game, “The Bayou Barbie” trolled Caitlin Clark by doing John Cena’s “You can’t see me” signature WWE move. Reese also rubbed it on Clark’s face late in the game by pointing to her ring finger, which meant that she was winning the title.

After the game, many just went full throttle at her on social media for her gesture. Reese remained unapologetic, pointing out that she did what many others were doing including Clark herself. A handful of present and former athletes took her side in the incident.

Angel Reese will always have her share of critics

Apparently, all that vitriol after the 2023 NCAA women’s championship game didn’t end any time soon. Angel Reese revealed how she has still been hounded by all the negativity of that incredible win.

After losing to Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes this year, Reese declared she was entering the 2024 WNBA Draft where she was picked by the Chicago Sky. Her rivalry with Clark is likely only going to grow as the former Iowa superstar was taken by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 pick of the said draft.

The publicity that followed Reese and Clark in college is only going to be more intense and the scrutiny more detailed. Leaving college will not spare her from the past, considering who she will be going up against from time to time.

